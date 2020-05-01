KDE Plasma 5.18.5 Desktop Released with More Than 60 Changes
KDE Plasma 5.18.5 is the fifth maintenance update to the KDE Plasma 5.18 LTS desktop environment series and comes about five weeks after the KDE Plasma 5.18.4 point release.
There are about 66 changes included in this update. Highlights include the ability for KInfoCenter to display the right OpenGL information for Nvidia Optimus systems, improvements to system’s notification sounds, and improvements to screen sharing.
Moreover, it looks like the team also fixed a bug that would crash the KWin window manager showing a black screen when logging out on Wayland, as well as an issue that would crash Plasma Vaults when the user cancels the mount dialog after failing to mount a vault because the mount location wasn’t empty.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 653 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
1 hour 43 min ago
2 hours 15 min ago
2 hours 22 min ago
7 hours 27 min ago
7 hours 31 min ago
7 hours 33 min ago
7 hours 35 min ago
9 hours 11 min ago
9 hours 15 min ago
11 hours 30 min ago