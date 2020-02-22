Games: Drox Operative 2, Total War: WARHAMMER II, Valve and More
Soldak Entertainment formally announce Drox Operative 2, a starship action RPG
Drox Operative 2 from Soldak Entertainment has now been officially announced, and they have already confirmed that it will be continuing to support Linux. It's a starship action RPG with warring alien races, fierce space battles, a dynamic evolving galaxy, and co-op multiplayer.
The story goes that the Drox were once a powerful, and quite ruthless race that ruled the galaxy using their Drox Operatives. Things went sour, the Drox tried to destroy the Operatives realizing they were a threat and a devestating war caused the majority of the Drox to go extinct. The Drox Operative guild, now fully independent, survived. Now, many younger races are trying expand across the stars and it's your job to pick the winning side.
Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Warden & The Paunch pits the High Elves against the Greenskins
Just recently Creative Assembly announced Total War: WARHAMMER II - The Warden & The Paunch, their next Lords Pack and this will focus on a war between Yvresse (High Elves) and Grom the Paunch from the Broken Axe Tribe (Greenskins).
With the announcement going up yesterday, Feral Interactive confirmed the Linux version will see support for this DLC "shortly after Windows" which is due on May 21. Creative Assembly has confirmed that both sides will be available to play in the Eye of the Vortex and Mortal Empires Campaign, and can also be used in campaign, custom, and battle modes.
Valve adds a 'Play Next' shelf in Steam to remind you of all those games you've never played
If you've ever been stuck for something to play on Steam, Valve have made a small step towards reminding you of games you own that you've not actually played.
Arriving in the Steam Beta Client on May 6, they added a new 'Play Next' Shelf which has a list of games you own that you've not played. It's the same as the recently released Steam Labs experiment of the same name, except this is in the client to remind you each time you load up Steam.
Jotun: Valhalla Edition, Sundered: Eldritch Edition and CHORUS heading to Stadia
More great news for Stadia fans using Linux, as even more games will be coming to the Linux-powered game streaming platform that have just been announced.
Following on from Assassin’s Creed Valhalla being announced, finally getting wireless Stadia Controller in the web, and DIRT 5 also being confirmed for Stadia we also have Thunder Lotus Games coming with Jotun: Valhalla Edition and Sundered: Eldritch Edition. Two games already available on the Linux desktop in fact.
Hadean Tactics adds deck-building to an auto-battler that takes you through the underworld
Emberfish Games recently announced Hadean Tactics, a deck-builder with auto-battling that will be coming to Linux when it enters Early Access later this Summer. Linux support is confirmed, and stated by the developer on Steam.
Hadean Tactics is a deckbuilding autobattler with roguelike elements. Choose a Hero, build your deck, go against monsters, and forge your own path down to the bottom of the underworld to defeat the lord of demons!
While there's not much footage on it yet, there is a short trailer that gives us just a taste of what to expect from it. After watching it back a few times, I get the sense it's a blending of Slay the Spire complete with a node-based map to explore and Dota Underlords and that's actually pretty interesting. Not only that, the two together makes it quite unique since you have the added control using your card collection. I'm very interested to see how this will play out.
Go on a free and slightly disturbing journey as an egg cell in Swallow the Sea
I love short experimental games and Swallow the Sea is up there in my favourites this year, as it's so delightfully weird that it's absolutely captivating.
Swallow the Sea has you control a "lowly egg cell journeying through a swollen sea of strange and humanoid fish. Prey on smaller life, growing larger and stronger to perhaps someday be born". It's incredibly atmospheric, which is helped by the great audio work done on it too.
