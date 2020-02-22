Language Selection

Kernel: Work by Con Kolivas, Linux's Lima DRM Driver For Arm Mali and Oracle's Work on "PKRAM"

Friday 8th of May 2020
Linux
  • Con Kolivas Fixes Up GUI-Related Stalls In Mesa

    Con Kolivas known for his longtime work on improving Linux desktop responsiveness with largely working on the kernel and the likes of MuQSS has now seen his first Mesa patch merged for fixing unexpected GUI-related stalls.

    With just over a dozen lines of code, he has confirmed to "address unexpected GUI related stalls in mesa applications across a range of different linux kernels." In the patch comment or merge request he hadn't commented in any further detail about the specific GUI-related stalls he's been encountering with Mesa.

  • Linux's Lima DRM Driver For Arm Mali Finally Seeing Run-Time Power Management

    The Lima kernel driver providing reverse-engineered, open-source driver support for aging Arm Mali 4xx graphics processors is finally seeing run-time power management capabilities come Linux 5.8.

    The run-time power management for the Mali 400 series hardware with this open-source DRM driver allows for letting the GPU suspend when idle for longer than 200ms. That 200ms threshold is also tunable via a new autosuspend_delay_ms value exposed on sysfs for the driver.

  • Oracle Working On "PKRAM" For Memory That Survives After Booting Into A New Kexec Kernel

    Oracle's Anthony Yznaga has sent out a proposal for "PKRAM" as a new means of being able to preserve memory pages of the currently running kernel so that they can be restored after launching a new kernel via kexec.

    One of the mentioned use-cases for "Preserved-over-Kexec RAM" is preserving guest memory of virtual machines across kexec boots in order to support the Intel proposed VMM Fast Restart. VMM Fast Restart laid out by Intel last year would be using Kexec reboots to avoid system firmware time, seamless guest state saving, and re-using other kernel mappings to save time.

Pop!_OS 20.04 Review: Professional Linux Distribution Ever Made

Linux is growing faster than ever. As per the latest report, there is a drop in the Windows 10 market share for the first time, and Linux’s market share has improved to 2.87% this month. Honestly, it isn’t a huge surprise. Linux has started to take off from 2019 onwards due to several reasons. To quickly put it together, in a nutshell, Linux is growing due to its reliability, security, faster user experience, customization, and the myriad of Linux options for the user. Introduction When I say “Linux options,” it’s the number of Linux distros to choose from as per the user’s taste. One such distro we are going to review today is Pop!_OS. System76, one of the growing Linux systems maker, has unleashed the latest and greatest Pop!_OS 20.04 that is grabbing a lot of attention these days. Read more

5 Open Source Tools Every Digital Nomad Needs

We’ll start off with a tool you’ll probably need to enable collaboration as a part of your daily grind. Even though you might have chosen to go solo, chances are at some point you’re going to have to work with others. On top of that, you’ll probably want a cloud server that isn’t directly tied to Google, Apple, or Microsoft. So why not have your very own cloud solution, one that gives you full control over every aspect? That solution is Nextcloud. With the latest release, Nextcloud includes more tools than you’ll probably need as a digital nomad. In fact, once you have this cloud-based server up and running, you’ll find most everything you need is at the ready. And with Nextcloud 18, you’ll also enjoy a fully featured office suite included, so you can take care of all your writing and collaboration tasks within a single web-based tool. The only caveats to using Nextcloud is that you’ll have to pay for hosting the service and, depending on your skill level, you might have to hire an IT outsourcing company like BairesDev to get the server up and running. So even though you’re not going to be paying a single dime for software, you do have to host that free software somewhere. Read more

today's howtos

Wine 5.8 Released

    The Wine development release 5.8 is now available. What's new in this release: Support for Plug & Play device notifications. More support for building with Clang in MSVC mode. Still more progress on the WineD3D Vulkan backend. Initial implementation of a GIF encoder. Vulkan spec update. Various bug fixes. The source is available now. Binary packages are in the process of being built, and will appear soon at their respective download locations.

  • Wine Announcement
  • Happy hour has arrived at bar GOL with the Wine 5.8 release and it's a real corker

    Did you miss our Wine release day puns? Well good news! I've pressed them into service and aged them to perfection so they have returned along with the Wine 5.8 release that's now available. Hold up. What's this Wine then if not an incredibly tasty liquid that you need to drink responsibly? Wine is a compatibility layer that can enable Windows software (and plenty of games) to run on Linux.

  • Wine 5.8 Released With GIF Encoder, More WineD3D Vulkan Progress

    Wine 5.8 continues the recent CodeWeavers work on plumbing the Vulkan back-end for the WineD3D code path as an alternative to the default OpenGL code-path. This WineD3D Vulkan approach is akin to DXVK but is still very much a work in progress and not nearly as mature as DXVK. In addition to the WineD3D Vulkan work, there is now support for plug-and-play device notifications, support for building with the LLVM Clang in the MSVC mode, an initial implementation of a GIF encoder, updating against the latest Vulkan spec, and various bug fixes.

