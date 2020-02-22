Kernel: Work by Con Kolivas, Linux's Lima DRM Driver For Arm Mali and Oracle's Work on "PKRAM"
-
Con Kolivas Fixes Up GUI-Related Stalls In Mesa
Con Kolivas known for his longtime work on improving Linux desktop responsiveness with largely working on the kernel and the likes of MuQSS has now seen his first Mesa patch merged for fixing unexpected GUI-related stalls.
With just over a dozen lines of code, he has confirmed to "address unexpected GUI related stalls in mesa applications across a range of different linux kernels." In the patch comment or merge request he hadn't commented in any further detail about the specific GUI-related stalls he's been encountering with Mesa.
-
Linux's Lima DRM Driver For Arm Mali Finally Seeing Run-Time Power Management
The Lima kernel driver providing reverse-engineered, open-source driver support for aging Arm Mali 4xx graphics processors is finally seeing run-time power management capabilities come Linux 5.8.
The run-time power management for the Mali 400 series hardware with this open-source DRM driver allows for letting the GPU suspend when idle for longer than 200ms. That 200ms threshold is also tunable via a new autosuspend_delay_ms value exposed on sysfs for the driver.
-
Oracle Working On "PKRAM" For Memory That Survives After Booting Into A New Kexec Kernel
Oracle's Anthony Yznaga has sent out a proposal for "PKRAM" as a new means of being able to preserve memory pages of the currently running kernel so that they can be restored after launching a new kernel via kexec.
One of the mentioned use-cases for "Preserved-over-Kexec RAM" is preserving guest memory of virtual machines across kexec boots in order to support the Intel proposed VMM Fast Restart. VMM Fast Restart laid out by Intel last year would be using Kexec reboots to avoid system firmware time, seamless guest state saving, and re-using other kernel mappings to save time.
-
Wine 5.8 Released
