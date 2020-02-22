Ready, Set, Bake: Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is Now Certified for the Raspberry Pi
Canonical buffed up its support for the hugely successful single board computer earlier this year so this news, while welcome, isn’t exactly a moonshot announcement!
But the company say the move means “…users can flash 20.04 to their Raspberry Pi knowing Canonical guarantees it will ‘just work’ and can make the most out of all of the new features added with 20.04”.
This isn’t just fancy marketing talk, either. Certification means that all Ubuntu images for the board undergo fastidious testing — “before we release an update we test it on every Pi in Canonical’s lab”, they add — and if a critical CVE is discovered Canonical commit to patching it within one day.
This helps ensure that running Ubuntu on a Raspberry Pi is just as secure and as stable as running anywhere else.
