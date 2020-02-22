Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Ready, Set, Bake: Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is Now Certified for the Raspberry Pi

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 8th of May 2020 05:11:53 PM Filed under
Linux
Ubuntu

Canonical buffed up its support for the hugely successful single board computer earlier this year so this news, while welcome, isn’t exactly a moonshot announcement!

But the company say the move means “…users can flash 20.04 to their Raspberry Pi knowing Canonical guarantees it will ‘just work’ and can make the most out of all of the new features added with 20.04”.

This isn’t just fancy marketing talk, either. Certification means that all Ubuntu images for the board undergo fastidious testing — “before we release an update we test it on every Pi in Canonical’s lab”, they add — and if a critical CVE is discovered Canonical commit to patching it within one day.

This helps ensure that running Ubuntu on a Raspberry Pi is just as secure and as stable as running anywhere else.

Read more

»

Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is certified for the Raspberry Pi

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 8th of May 2020 05:14:37 PM.
  • Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is certified for the Raspberry Pi

    The release of Ubuntu 20.04 LTS was April 23, 2020. On the same day, Canonical added full support for Ubuntu Server 20.04 on all of the Raspberry Pis that we certify. Users can flash 20.04 to their Raspberry Pi knowing Canonical guarantees it will ‘just work’ and can make the most out of all of the new features added with 20.04. You can do this from our download page, or from the Official Raspberry Pi Imager tool.

Comment viewing options

Select your preferred way to display the comments and click "Save settings" to activate your changes.

More in Tux Machines

Pop!_OS 20.04 Review: Professional Linux Distribution Ever Made

Linux is growing faster than ever. As per the latest report, there is a drop in the Windows 10 market share for the first time, and Linux’s market share has improved to 2.87% this month. Honestly, it isn’t a huge surprise. Linux has started to take off from 2019 onwards due to several reasons. To quickly put it together, in a nutshell, Linux is growing due to its reliability, security, faster user experience, customization, and the myriad of Linux options for the user. Introduction When I say “Linux options,” it’s the number of Linux distros to choose from as per the user’s taste. One such distro we are going to review today is Pop!_OS. System76, one of the growing Linux systems maker, has unleashed the latest and greatest Pop!_OS 20.04 that is grabbing a lot of attention these days. Read more

5 Open Source Tools Every Digital Nomad Needs

We’ll start off with a tool you’ll probably need to enable collaboration as a part of your daily grind. Even though you might have chosen to go solo, chances are at some point you’re going to have to work with others. On top of that, you’ll probably want a cloud server that isn’t directly tied to Google, Apple, or Microsoft. So why not have your very own cloud solution, one that gives you full control over every aspect? That solution is Nextcloud. With the latest release, Nextcloud includes more tools than you’ll probably need as a digital nomad. In fact, once you have this cloud-based server up and running, you’ll find most everything you need is at the ready. And with Nextcloud 18, you’ll also enjoy a fully featured office suite included, so you can take care of all your writing and collaboration tasks within a single web-based tool. The only caveats to using Nextcloud is that you’ll have to pay for hosting the service and, depending on your skill level, you might have to hire an IT outsourcing company like BairesDev to get the server up and running. So even though you’re not going to be paying a single dime for software, you do have to host that free software somewhere. Read more

today's howtos

Wine 5.8 Released

  • Wine 5.8 Released

    The Wine development release 5.8 is now available. What's new in this release: Support for Plug & Play device notifications. More support for building with Clang in MSVC mode. Still more progress on the WineD3D Vulkan backend. Initial implementation of a GIF encoder. Vulkan spec update. Various bug fixes. The source is available now. Binary packages are in the process of being built, and will appear soon at their respective download locations.

  • Wine Announcement
  • Happy hour has arrived at bar GOL with the Wine 5.8 release and it's a real corker

    Did you miss our Wine release day puns? Well good news! I've pressed them into service and aged them to perfection so they have returned along with the Wine 5.8 release that's now available. Hold up. What's this Wine then if not an incredibly tasty liquid that you need to drink responsibly? Wine is a compatibility layer that can enable Windows software (and plenty of games) to run on Linux.

  • Wine 5.8 Released With GIF Encoder, More WineD3D Vulkan Progress

    Wine 5.8 continues the recent CodeWeavers work on plumbing the Vulkan back-end for the WineD3D code path as an alternative to the default OpenGL code-path. This WineD3D Vulkan approach is akin to DXVK but is still very much a work in progress and not nearly as mature as DXVK. In addition to the WineD3D Vulkan work, there is now support for plug-and-play device notifications, support for building with the LLVM Clang in the MSVC mode, an initial implementation of a GIF encoder, updating against the latest Vulkan spec, and various bug fixes.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6