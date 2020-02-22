10 Most Interesting Facts About Ubuntu Linux That You Must Know
Ubuntu is the most popular and beginner-friendly open-source Linux distribution. There are thousands of Linux distros but Ubuntu stands out among all of them. The reason is its simplicity, high customization, and feature-richness.
Since the first release of Ubuntu 4.10 in 2004, Ubuntu has evolved and changed the meaning of Linux. This is because, before Ubuntu, Linux was considered a nightmare to install and use. But as Ubuntu arrived, it eased the method as simple as Windows installation with additional features and customization. That’s the reason people love Ubuntu the most (including me). Hence, in this article, I’m gonna touch upon some fascinating Ubuntu facts that you may not know. So, let’s get to know about our favorite Linux distribution.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1071 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
13 min 7 sec ago
34 min ago
10 hours 23 min ago
10 hours 34 min ago
11 hours 23 sec ago
11 hours 2 min ago
11 hours 13 min ago
11 hours 25 min ago
11 hours 26 min ago
12 hours 2 min ago