SUSE carve out affecting openSUSE
SUSE’s partnership with EQT started last year - and now SUSE starts to separate more and more services from MicroFocus.
SUSE and openSUSE are not only cooperating and share code - often enough they also share the same services. As result, openSUSE is also affected from some of the separation work which is currently going on behind the scenes.
This weekend, the official bug tracking tool for openSUSE related issues (https://bugzilla.opensuse.org/) is one of the targets. The SUSE-IT team is migrating the service together with the bug tracking tool for SUSE to new systems in a new location. As the database has been grown over the last 25(!) years, the scheduled downtime is covering the whole weekend:
