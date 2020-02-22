Games: One Step From Eden, Resolutiion, Space Haven and xrdesktop
Fast and furious deck-building action battler 'One Step From Eden' is now on GOG
One Step From Eden is easily one of the highlights of this year for the mixture of deck-building and fast-paced action, plus it's now available on DRM-free store GOG.
Developed to fill a void in the developers heart for more games like Megaman Battle Network, so back in 2016 Thomas Moon Kang set to work and it released back in March. I thoroughly enjoyed my time with it, and since release it has gained multiple updates to fix up balance issues and deal with some of the more chaotic moments during the battles.
Out on May 28, Resolutiion will have you explore a fractured future and escort an AI through chaotic combat
Resolutiion from Monolith of Minds might be the most stylish game coming to Linux in 2020 and it finally has a release date set for May 28.
More: Resolutiion is a fast-paced action-adventure created by two angry German brothers leading a band of vagrants who loaded it with lovely pixels, dirty jokes, deep ideas and badassemotional tunes for 20 hours of punishing combat, rewarding exploration, and layered storytelling. Will you be the player or will you be played? In the Infinite Empire nothing is as it seems.
The demo was seriously impressive, and we've been quite hyped about this one for some time now. Especially after the developer did their own little behind the scenes article here on GOL a few years ago. Developed with the excellent cross-platform and open source game engine Godot Engine, it's another reason to be interested.
Space Haven is a little like a space version of The Sims and it's entering Early Access on May 21
Space Haven isn't a traditional space colony building sim, quite different in fact. You're actually building a spaceship, multiple when you get further and you need to look after your crew. In a way, it becomes a little like playing The Sims in space.
Thankfully, you don't have to wait long now as it's formally entering proper Early Access on May 21.
After having access to the Alpha builds for some time, I've had a huge amount of fun building ships and trying to survive. I've sent many away missions to board abandoned ships, lots a few to horrors that await and forgot to build a toilet once so people got pretty unhappy. Bugbyte have managed to craft a game that I've been waiting on for a long time.
xrdesktop continues expanding the Linux desktop into Virtual Reality with work sponsored by Valve
Today the hackers over at Collabora announced the release of xrdesktop 0.14, a Valve Software sponsored effort to bring Linux desktops into the VR world.
xrdesktop enables traditional Linux window managers to be aware of VR, and it is then able to use VR runtimes to render your traditional windows into a 3D space giving you the ability to interact with them using VR controllers. It's seriously cool! With the latest release of the open source project, there's plenty new.
The biggest change comes with xrdesktop now able to run on XR runtimes with the OpenXR API enables the use of a runtime like Monado which Collabora also develop. It also now supports OpenVR 1.11 which they say provides full support for the latest SteamVR. Additionally they added what they call "scene mode" which is where "xrdesktop renders the full environment in our internal Vulkan renderer, in addition to the existing overlay mode" and there's plenty more in their release notes.
