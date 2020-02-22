Python Programming
Python Bytes Episode #180: Transactional file IO with Python and safer
EuroPython 2020: Second call for proposals (CFP)
After participating in several other online events in Europe, we found that there is a lot of interest in these events from other time zones as well. This is a real advantage of running an online event: without the need to travel, joining an event becomes much easier.
Making sense of generators, coroutines, and “yield from” in Python
The Real Python Podcast – Episode #8: Docker + Python for Data Science and Machine Learning
Docker is a common tool for Python developers creating and deploying applications, but what do you need to know if you want to use Docker for data science and machine learning? What are the best practices if you want to start using containers for your scientific projects? This week Christopher’s guest is Tania Allard, she is a Sr. Developer Advocate at Microsoft focusing on Machine Learning, scientific computing, research and open source. Tania has created a talk for the PyCon US 2020 which is now online. The talk is titled “Docker and Python: Making them Play Nicely and Securely for Data Science and ML.” Her talk draws on her expertise in the improvement of processes, reproducibility and transparency in research and data science. They discuss a variety of tools for making your containers more secure and results reproducible.
PyCharm 2019.3.5
If you currently run PyCharm version 2019.3, this release comes with multiple bug fixes to improve your experience. Get it from within PyCharm (Help | Check for Updates), using JetBrains Toolbox, or by downloading the new version from our website.
