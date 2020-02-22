IBM/Red Hat/Oracle Linux
-
How Red Hat Open Innovation Labs has pivoted to remote residencies
All over the world people are adjusting to the new reality of remote working. Businesses are thinking carefully about how to adapt to the current situation. Simulating standard working practices across a distributed workforce to maintain normal operations is hard enough, but imagine having to apply this new paradigm to activity that’s heavily reliant on a physical environment. That facilitates human interaction, cooperation and collaboration. Given the situation, it would be perfectly acceptable to suspend such an activity.
Red Hat Open Innovation Labs residencies are designed to be conducted in person, and to take advantage of the high bandwidth communication that takes place face to face. Normally, we wouldn't attempt a residency online, but a number of residencies were already in progress and those customers decided that, due to the strong team bond that had developed, they wanted to continue these, even if this meant moving to a virtual residency.
Labs residencies are a highly immersive experience. They expose teams to the culture of open source so that they begin to understand the value of digital communities, how to collaborate, explore new ideas and put them to good use. Residents can learn new techniques, understand new concepts or immerse themselves in emergent technologies such as AI and automation.
-
Zowe enables the continuing evolution of z/OS
IBM Z is celebrating 56 years since the original introduction of the IBM System/360. Many factors have contributed to the system’s longevity — one is the platform’s ability to adapt to the changing needs of the information technology (IT) market. In the early days of computing, batch processing dominated, then transaction processing, then client-server, and now cloud computing. Cloud computing is based on a vast number of open source technologies. Today, IBM Z’s evolution continues to embrace open source — specifically for z/OS.
-
IBM and Java: 8, 11, and beyond
. IBM embraced OpenJDK and open-sourced its J9 Java Virtual Machine to the Eclipse Foundation, as Eclipse OpenJ9. IBM actively contributes to the AdoptOpenJDK community to build fully open source Java binaries based on OpenJDK and the OpenJ9 JVM. We recommend that our products, business partners, and customers use the LTS versions of these binaries, especially for JDK 11 and later. For the z/OS® platform, IBM will deliver an IBM SDK for z/OS, Java Technology Edition version 11, so that Java applications can rely on existing components like JZOS, and underlying IBM Z® software and hardware facilities.
-
Fedora program update: 2020-19
Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. Fedora 30 will reach end-of-life on 26 May.
I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.
-
Updated Oracle Database images now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace
The deployed Instance will be based on the following software stack:
Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Native Instance
Oracle Linux 7.8
UEK5 (Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel, release 5) Update 3
Updated Oracle Database 12cR2, 18c and 19c with April, 2020 Critical Patch Update
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1092 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
15 min 46 sec ago
36 min 39 sec ago
10 hours 26 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
11 hours 5 min ago
11 hours 16 min ago
11 hours 28 min ago
11 hours 29 min ago
12 hours 4 min ago