IBM/Red Hat/Oracle Linux

Red Hat
  • How Red Hat Open Innovation Labs has pivoted to remote residencies

    All over the world people are adjusting to the new reality of remote working. Businesses are thinking carefully about how to adapt to the current situation. Simulating standard working practices across a distributed workforce to maintain normal operations is hard enough, but imagine having to apply this new paradigm to activity that’s heavily reliant on a physical environment. That facilitates human interaction, cooperation and collaboration. Given the situation, it would be perfectly acceptable to suspend such an activity.

    Red Hat Open Innovation Labs residencies are designed to be conducted in person, and to take advantage of the high bandwidth communication that takes place face to face. Normally, we wouldn't attempt a residency online, but a number of residencies were already in progress and those customers decided that, due to the strong team bond that had developed, they wanted to continue these, even if this meant moving to a virtual residency.

    Labs residencies are a highly immersive experience. They expose teams to the culture of open source so that they begin to understand the value of digital communities, how to collaborate, explore new ideas and put them to good use. Residents can learn new techniques, understand new concepts or immerse themselves in emergent technologies such as AI and automation.

  • Zowe enables the continuing evolution of z/OS

    IBM Z is celebrating 56 years since the original introduction of the IBM System/360. Many factors have contributed to the system’s longevity — one is the platform’s ability to adapt to the changing needs of the information technology (IT) market. In the early days of computing, batch processing dominated, then transaction processing, then client-server, and now cloud computing. Cloud computing is based on a vast number of open source technologies. Today, IBM Z’s evolution continues to embrace open source — specifically for z/OS.

  • IBM and Java: 8, 11, and beyond

    . IBM embraced OpenJDK and open-sourced its J9 Java Virtual Machine to the Eclipse Foundation, as Eclipse OpenJ9. IBM actively contributes to the AdoptOpenJDK community to build fully open source Java binaries based on OpenJDK and the OpenJ9 JVM. We recommend that our products, business partners, and customers use the LTS versions of these binaries, especially for JDK 11 and later. For the z/OS® platform, IBM will deliver an IBM SDK for z/OS, Java Technology Edition version 11, so that Java applications can rely on existing components like JZOS, and underlying IBM Z® software and hardware facilities.

  • Fedora program update: 2020-19

    Here’s your report of what has happened in Fedora this week. Fedora 30 will reach end-of-life on 26 May.

    I have weekly office hours in #fedora-meeting-1. Drop by if you have any questions or comments about the schedule, Changes, elections, or anything else.

  • Updated Oracle Database images now available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace

    The deployed Instance will be based on the following software stack:

    Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Native Instance
    Oracle Linux 7.8
    UEK5 (Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel, release 5) Update 3
    Updated Oracle Database 12cR2, 18c and 19c with April, 2020 Critical Patch Update

Reviving Gentoo Bugday

Reviving an old tradition, the next Gentoo Bugday will take place on Saturday 2020-06-06. Let’s contribute to Gentoo and fix bugs! Read more

Pop!_OS 20.04 Review: Professional Linux Distribution Ever Made

Linux is growing faster than ever. As per the latest report, there is a drop in the Windows 10 market share for the first time, and Linux’s market share has improved to 2.87% this month. Honestly, it isn’t a huge surprise. Linux has started to take off from 2019 onwards due to several reasons. To quickly put it together, in a nutshell, Linux is growing due to its reliability, security, faster user experience, customization, and the myriad of Linux options for the user. Introduction When I say “Linux options,” it’s the number of Linux distros to choose from as per the user’s taste. One such distro we are going to review today is Pop!_OS. System76, one of the growing Linux systems maker, has unleashed the latest and greatest Pop!_OS 20.04 that is grabbing a lot of attention these days. Read more

5 Open Source Tools Every Digital Nomad Needs

We’ll start off with a tool you’ll probably need to enable collaboration as a part of your daily grind. Even though you might have chosen to go solo, chances are at some point you’re going to have to work with others. On top of that, you’ll probably want a cloud server that isn’t directly tied to Google, Apple, or Microsoft. So why not have your very own cloud solution, one that gives you full control over every aspect? That solution is Nextcloud. With the latest release, Nextcloud includes more tools than you’ll probably need as a digital nomad. In fact, once you have this cloud-based server up and running, you’ll find most everything you need is at the ready. And with Nextcloud 18, you’ll also enjoy a fully featured office suite included, so you can take care of all your writing and collaboration tasks within a single web-based tool. The only caveats to using Nextcloud is that you’ll have to pay for hosting the service and, depending on your skill level, you might have to hire an IT outsourcing company like BairesDev to get the server up and running. So even though you’re not going to be paying a single dime for software, you do have to host that free software somewhere. Read more

today's howtos

