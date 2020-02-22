Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Programming Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 8th of May 2020 07:19:25 PM Filed under
Development
  • Code Robotron: 2084’s twin-stick action | Wireframe #38
  • Developers say Google's Go is 'most sought after' programming language of 2020

    Lots of developers really want to learn Go, a programming language for large systems created by Google, meanwhile most developers are sick of attending meetings, and most of those working at multinational corporations aren't happy there.

    That's according to the results of a survey of over 16,655 developers from 76 countries carried out by HackerEarth, a company with offices in India and San Francisco that provides tools for recruiters to remotely assess developer coding skills.

  • Forget about Python. Learn COBOL and become a crisis hero

    Used in 80 percent of all in-person transactions and 95 percent of all cash machines, COBOL is the programming language of money. More than 200 billion lines of COBOL are still in use today, and all that needs to be maintained.

    Now more than ever. As unemployment claims are going through the roof, the ancient — and COBOL-based — social security systems are overloaded. So governors are willing to do anything to get their hands on COBOL programmers.

    So if you want to get a few big paychecks and do something to help those who are affected by this crisis, COBOL is the way to go.

  • Oracle's Project Leyden uses static images to ease Java pain

    A new project from Oracle seeks to solve the nagging problem of slow Java startup times and other performance-related issues.

    Dubbed Project Leyden, the effort will address these pain points by introducing a concept of "static images" to the Java Platform and the Java Development Kit (JDK), said Mark Reinhold, chief architect of the Java platform group at Oracle, in a post to a Java mailing list about the effort he proposed and heads up.

    He describes a static image as "a standalone program, derived from an application, which runs that application -- and no other." Moreover, "a static image is a closed world: It cannot load classes from outside the image, nor can it spin new bytecodes at run time," Reinhold said.

  • Daniel Stenberg: video: common mistakes when using libcurl

    As I posted previously, I did a webinar and here’s the recording and the slides I used for it.

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel: Rcpp Virtual Talk on June 5

    To keep it simple, we will stick with the same day, and possibly the same time: Friday morning at 8:00am! So that makes Friday, June 5, at 08:00h Central time.

    This YouTube! link should then provide the stream, I reckon there may also be a recording afterwards.

  • Perl Weekly Challenge 059: Linked List and Bit Sum
»

More in Tux Machines

Reviving Gentoo Bugday

Reviving an old tradition, the next Gentoo Bugday will take place on Saturday 2020-06-06. Let’s contribute to Gentoo and fix bugs! Read more

Pop!_OS 20.04 Review: Professional Linux Distribution Ever Made

Linux is growing faster than ever. As per the latest report, there is a drop in the Windows 10 market share for the first time, and Linux’s market share has improved to 2.87% this month. Honestly, it isn’t a huge surprise. Linux has started to take off from 2019 onwards due to several reasons. To quickly put it together, in a nutshell, Linux is growing due to its reliability, security, faster user experience, customization, and the myriad of Linux options for the user. Introduction When I say “Linux options,” it’s the number of Linux distros to choose from as per the user’s taste. One such distro we are going to review today is Pop!_OS. System76, one of the growing Linux systems maker, has unleashed the latest and greatest Pop!_OS 20.04 that is grabbing a lot of attention these days. Read more

5 Open Source Tools Every Digital Nomad Needs

We’ll start off with a tool you’ll probably need to enable collaboration as a part of your daily grind. Even though you might have chosen to go solo, chances are at some point you’re going to have to work with others. On top of that, you’ll probably want a cloud server that isn’t directly tied to Google, Apple, or Microsoft. So why not have your very own cloud solution, one that gives you full control over every aspect? That solution is Nextcloud. With the latest release, Nextcloud includes more tools than you’ll probably need as a digital nomad. In fact, once you have this cloud-based server up and running, you’ll find most everything you need is at the ready. And with Nextcloud 18, you’ll also enjoy a fully featured office suite included, so you can take care of all your writing and collaboration tasks within a single web-based tool. The only caveats to using Nextcloud is that you’ll have to pay for hosting the service and, depending on your skill level, you might have to hire an IT outsourcing company like BairesDev to get the server up and running. So even though you’re not going to be paying a single dime for software, you do have to host that free software somewhere. Read more

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6