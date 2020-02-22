Programming Leftovers
Code Robotron: 2084’s twin-stick action | Wireframe #38
Developers say Google's Go is 'most sought after' programming language of 2020
Lots of developers really want to learn Go, a programming language for large systems created by Google, meanwhile most developers are sick of attending meetings, and most of those working at multinational corporations aren't happy there.
That's according to the results of a survey of over 16,655 developers from 76 countries carried out by HackerEarth, a company with offices in India and San Francisco that provides tools for recruiters to remotely assess developer coding skills.
Forget about Python. Learn COBOL and become a crisis hero
Used in 80 percent of all in-person transactions and 95 percent of all cash machines, COBOL is the programming language of money. More than 200 billion lines of COBOL are still in use today, and all that needs to be maintained.
Now more than ever. As unemployment claims are going through the roof, the ancient — and COBOL-based — social security systems are overloaded. So governors are willing to do anything to get their hands on COBOL programmers.
So if you want to get a few big paychecks and do something to help those who are affected by this crisis, COBOL is the way to go.
Oracle's Project Leyden uses static images to ease Java pain
A new project from Oracle seeks to solve the nagging problem of slow Java startup times and other performance-related issues.
Dubbed Project Leyden, the effort will address these pain points by introducing a concept of "static images" to the Java Platform and the Java Development Kit (JDK), said Mark Reinhold, chief architect of the Java platform group at Oracle, in a post to a Java mailing list about the effort he proposed and heads up.
He describes a static image as "a standalone program, derived from an application, which runs that application -- and no other." Moreover, "a static image is a closed world: It cannot load classes from outside the image, nor can it spin new bytecodes at run time," Reinhold said.
Daniel Stenberg: video: common mistakes when using libcurl
As I posted previously, I did a webinar and here’s the recording and the slides I used for it.
Dirk Eddelbuettel: Rcpp Virtual Talk on June 5
To keep it simple, we will stick with the same day, and possibly the same time: Friday morning at 8:00am! So that makes Friday, June 5, at 08:00h Central time.
This YouTube! link should then provide the stream, I reckon there may also be a recording afterwards.
Perl Weekly Challenge 059: Linked List and Bit Sum
