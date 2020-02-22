today's leftovers
-
CRI-O 1.18 lands: Adds better insight, config handling for Kubeheads – but keep an eye on the defaults
CRI-O, which pitches itself as an open-source replacement for Docker as the runtime for Kubernetes, is now available in version 1.18, improving on configuration and logging, among other things.
The release is the first of the community project – an implementation of the Kubernetes Container Runtime Interface based on the Open Container Initiative – to support drop-in registries.conf configuration files and also provides ways to set a default environment for all containers and a default config path if needed. Users are meant to get more feedback about their input, thanks to a new verification feature that validates provided capabilities when CRI-O is started.
-
LibreOffice On Windows Will Now Hard Require Clang For Performance Reasons
Last month we reported on LibreOffice now preferring its new rendering code be built with LLVM Clang over alternative compilers. When falling back to CPU-based software rasterization, the Clang-generated code performs much better than alternative compilers given Google's own emphasis with Skia on being Clang-focused. LibreOffice 7.0 is now beginning a hard requirement on Clang when building for Windows.
Collabora's Luboš Luňák made the change today in LibreOffice Git to hard require the Clang compiler for Skia on Windows. Skia rendering is the default on Windows and in its CPU-based rasterization mode "performs much worse when compiled under MSVC" compared to Clang.
-
Export larger pages from Draw using PDF 1.6
You can use Draw with a document which has a single page, which more or less acts as a canvas with unlimited size to handle vector graphics. The current limit of such a canvas in size is 600 x 600 cm. (And that can be increased further if there is demand without too large problems.)
Exporting such a document to PDF is a different matter, though. The specification (up to, and including version 1.5) says that the unit to specify sizes is points, and the maximum allowed value is 14 400. This means that there is no markup to describe that your page is 600 cm wide. PDF 1.6 (and newer versions) introduce a UserUnit markup to allow unlimited page size, and now Draw (and other apps) can use this to describe the increased size.
Another use-case can be a large sheet in Calc, exporting it to a single PDF page, so you can pan around easily on a touch device. If you have enough rows, then getting rid of this limit is helpful to deal with the large page height.
-
OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro kernel source code is now available
After months of leaks and rumors, the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro were officially announced last month. The devices are now on sale in several countries and they even received their first set of software updates last week which addressed some early bugs and improved the front camera performance. Now in a bid to comply with the requirements of GPL v2 and help the custom development community get the ball rolling on building ROMs and kernels, OnePlus has released the kernel sources for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.
-
MPA and Amazon Ask Github to Suspend Kodi Add-On Developer's Account
The MPA, MPA-Canada, and Amazon have filed a request with Github requesting that a Kodi add-on developer's account be deleted from the platform. Citing a copyright case and a permanent injunction handed down by Canada's Federal Court, the content companies claim that the account is still being used to infringe their rights. Github has left the account intact, however.
-
PrivateVPN and Betternet vulnerabilities allow for fake or malicious updates
Crucial vulnerabilities in PrivateVPN and Betternet can allow hackers to push fake updates and install malicious programs or steal user data
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1030 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
15 min 46 sec ago
36 min 39 sec ago
10 hours 26 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
11 hours 5 min ago
11 hours 16 min ago
11 hours 28 min ago
11 hours 29 min ago
12 hours 4 min ago