MakuluLinux Delivers Modernity With New Core Platform
Through the years MakuluLinux developer Raymer has tried to make his distribution easy to use. He wanted to maintain simplicity with complexity and beauty at its Core. That involved combining a unique balance of stability, raw power, extreme speed, pure beauty and absolute ease of use, he said.
The MakuluLinux 2020 releases solidly hit those marks. While a matter of personal preference, the Core edition surpasses the accomplishments of LinDoz and Flash.
Core’s minimum Ram requirements are 1 GB or more. It should be installed with at least 15 GB storage space available.
Check out the Easter Eggs hidden within. Right-click on the desktop menu. It is packed full of goodies.
