Crucial P2 Performance On Ubuntu Linux - An Affordable 500GB NVMe SSD
Last month Crucial introduced their P2 NVMe SSD series as their new low-cost successor to their prior P1 series. The Crucial P2 500GB NVMe solid-state drive retails for $60~65 USD which offers good value and yields better performance than their prior low-cost P1 SSDs.
The Crucial P2 employs a Phison controller and Micron QLC NAND chips. The 500GB P2 is advertised as offering up to 20% faster sequential reads than its predecessor but with similar sequential writes.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 692 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
15 min 46 sec ago
36 min 39 sec ago
10 hours 26 min ago
10 hours 36 min ago
11 hours 3 min ago
11 hours 5 min ago
11 hours 16 min ago
11 hours 28 min ago
11 hours 29 min ago
12 hours 4 min ago