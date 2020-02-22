Wine 5.8 Released
The Wine development release 5.8 is now available.
What's new in this release:
Support for Plug & Play device notifications.
More support for building with Clang in MSVC mode.
Still more progress on the WineD3D Vulkan backend.
Initial implementation of a GIF encoder.
Vulkan spec update.
Various bug fixes.
The source is available now. Binary packages are in the process of being built, and will appear soon at their respective download locations.
Wine Announcement
Happy hour has arrived at bar GOL with the Wine 5.8 release and it's a real corker
Did you miss our Wine release day puns? Well good news! I've pressed them into service and aged them to perfection so they have returned along with the Wine 5.8 release that's now available.
Hold up. What's this Wine then if not an incredibly tasty liquid that you need to drink responsibly? Wine is a compatibility layer that can enable Windows software (and plenty of games) to run on Linux.
Wine 5.8 Released With GIF Encoder, More WineD3D Vulkan Progress
Wine 5.8 continues the recent CodeWeavers work on plumbing the Vulkan back-end for the WineD3D code path as an alternative to the default OpenGL code-path. This WineD3D Vulkan approach is akin to DXVK but is still very much a work in progress and not nearly as mature as DXVK.
In addition to the WineD3D Vulkan work, there is now support for plug-and-play device notifications, support for building with the LLVM Clang in the MSVC mode, an initial implementation of a GIF encoder, updating against the latest Vulkan spec, and various bug fixes.
