Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Weekly News, LibrePlanet 2020 as Podcast, Test and Code and Linux Headlines

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Saturday 9th of May 2020 05:06:27 AM Filed under
GNU
Linux
  • Full Circle Weekly News #170

    The Structure and Administration of the GNU Project Announced
    https://www.gnu.org/gnu/gnu-structure.html
    CTO calls for patience after devs complain promised donations platform has stalled
    https://www.theregister.co.uk/2020/02/22/npm_funding_source/
    Arch Linux Has a New Leader
    https://www.archlinux.org/news/the-future-of-the-arch-linux-project-leader/
    Microsoft Previews Defender ATP for Linux
    https://www.zdnet.com/article/microsoft-previews-microsoft-defender-atp-for-linux/
    Unity 8 Renamed to Lomiri
    https://ubports.com/blog/ubports-blog-1/post/lomiri-new-name-same-great-unity8-265
    Raspberry Pi 4 with 2GB RAM Reduced to $35
    https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/new-price-raspberry-pi-4-2gb/
    DNS Over HTTPS Default for Firefox Users in USA
    https://blog.mozilla.org/blog/2020/02/25/firefox-continues-push-to-bring-dns-over-https-by-default-for-us-users/
    Freespire 6.0 is Out
    https://www.freespirelinux.com/2020/02/freespire-60-released.html
    Kernel 5.6 rc3 is Out
    https://lkml.org/lkml/2020/2/23/336
    Wayland 1.20 is Out
    https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/wayland-devel/2020-February/041269.html
    DXVK 1.55 is Out
    https://github.com/doitsujin/dxvk/releases/tag/v1.5.5
    Wine 5.3 is Out
    https://www.winehq.org/announce/5.3
    IP Fire 2.25 Update 141 is Out
    https://blog.ipfire.org/post/ipfire-2-25-core-update-141-release
    Latte Dock 0.9.9 is Out
    https://psifidotos.blogspot.com/2020/02/latte-bug-fix-release-v099.html
    Manjaro 19, Kyria, is Out;
    https://forum.manjaro.org/t/manjaro-19-0-released-gnome-kde-xfce-architect/126010
    GIMP 2.10.18 is Out
    https://www.gimp.org/news/2020/02/24/gimp-2-10-18-released/
    Netrunner “Twenty” is Out
    https://www.netrunner.com/netrunner-20-01-twenty-released/
    Android x86 9.0-r1 is Out
    https://www.android-x86.org/releases/releasenote-9-0-r1.html
    Credits:
    Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

  • A new way to enjoy LibrePlanet 2020 sessions: Podcast format

    Looking for some audio entertainment to get you through a slow afternoon, or to accompany you on a walk through the park? LibrePlanet 2020: Free the Future sessions are now available as audio files! We have uploaded them in conjunction with an RSS feed you can import into your favorite podcasting app or RSS reader, enabling you to discover new talks and catch all of the ones that you might have missed using a free podcast app like AntennaPod via Android, or gPodder, if you are on your desktop computer.

    As of today, the videos and slides, and audio from LibrePlanet: Free the Future sessions are available in the LibrePlanet archives, a treasure trove of shareable talks and panels from past years of the annual conference on current issues in ethics, social justice, and technology.

    The LibrePlanet 2020 program page has links to all recorded videos, audio, and the accompanying slides. For more information about the sessions, particularly how the FSF tech team was able to transform a popular in-person conference to a fully livestreamed event using only free software, visit our page on the LibrePlanet wiki or read our detailed blog post, "How to livestream a conference in just under a week."

  • Test and Code: 112: Six Principles of Readable Tests - David Seddon

    "Code is read much more often than it is written." - Guido van Rossum
    This is true for both production code and test code.

    When you are trying to understand why a test is failing, you'll be very grateful to the test author if they've taken the care to make it readable.

    David Seddon came up with 6 principles to help us write more readable tests.
    We discuss these, as well as more benefits of readable tests.

  • 2020-05-08 | Linux Headlines

    Mozilla halts the rollout of Firefox 76 after several prominent bugs are discovered, the GNU project unveils GCC 10.1 with the long-awaited inclusion of static analysis tooling, Telegram's TON troubles continue with a new offer to backers in lieu of repayment, and ScyllaDB 4.0 arrives with better Kubernetes support and a DynamoDB compatible API.

»

More in Tux Machines

Reviving Gentoo Bugday

Reviving an old tradition, the next Gentoo Bugday will take place on Saturday 2020-06-06. Let’s contribute to Gentoo and fix bugs! Read more

Pop!_OS 20.04 Review: Professional Linux Distribution Ever Made

Linux is growing faster than ever. As per the latest report, there is a drop in the Windows 10 market share for the first time, and Linux’s market share has improved to 2.87% this month. Honestly, it isn’t a huge surprise. Linux has started to take off from 2019 onwards due to several reasons. To quickly put it together, in a nutshell, Linux is growing due to its reliability, security, faster user experience, customization, and the myriad of Linux options for the user. Introduction When I say “Linux options,” it’s the number of Linux distros to choose from as per the user’s taste. One such distro we are going to review today is Pop!_OS. System76, one of the growing Linux systems maker, has unleashed the latest and greatest Pop!_OS 20.04 that is grabbing a lot of attention these days. Read more

5 Open Source Tools Every Digital Nomad Needs

We’ll start off with a tool you’ll probably need to enable collaboration as a part of your daily grind. Even though you might have chosen to go solo, chances are at some point you’re going to have to work with others. On top of that, you’ll probably want a cloud server that isn’t directly tied to Google, Apple, or Microsoft. So why not have your very own cloud solution, one that gives you full control over every aspect? That solution is Nextcloud. With the latest release, Nextcloud includes more tools than you’ll probably need as a digital nomad. In fact, once you have this cloud-based server up and running, you’ll find most everything you need is at the ready. And with Nextcloud 18, you’ll also enjoy a fully featured office suite included, so you can take care of all your writing and collaboration tasks within a single web-based tool. The only caveats to using Nextcloud is that you’ll have to pay for hosting the service and, depending on your skill level, you might have to hire an IT outsourcing company like BairesDev to get the server up and running. So even though you’re not going to be paying a single dime for software, you do have to host that free software somewhere. Read more

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6