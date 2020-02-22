Looking for some audio entertainment to get you through a slow afternoon, or to accompany you on a walk through the park? LibrePlanet 2020: Free the Future sessions are now available as audio files! We have uploaded them in conjunction with an RSS feed you can import into your favorite podcasting app or RSS reader, enabling you to discover new talks and catch all of the ones that you might have missed using a free podcast app like AntennaPod via Android, or gPodder, if you are on your desktop computer.

As of today, the videos and slides, and audio from LibrePlanet: Free the Future sessions are available in the LibrePlanet archives, a treasure trove of shareable talks and panels from past years of the annual conference on current issues in ethics, social justice, and technology.

The LibrePlanet 2020 program page has links to all recorded videos, audio, and the accompanying slides. For more information about the sessions, particularly how the FSF tech team was able to transform a popular in-person conference to a fully livestreamed event using only free software, visit our page on the LibrePlanet wiki or read our detailed blog post, "How to livestream a conference in just under a week."