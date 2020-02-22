Audiocasts/Shows: Full Circle Weekly News, LibrePlanet 2020 as Podcast, Test and Code and Linux Headlines
Full Circle Weekly News #170
The Structure and Administration of the GNU Project Announced
https://www.gnu.org/gnu/gnu-structure.html
CTO calls for patience after devs complain promised donations platform has stalled
https://www.theregister.co.uk/2020/02/22/npm_funding_source/
Arch Linux Has a New Leader
https://www.archlinux.org/news/the-future-of-the-arch-linux-project-leader/
Microsoft Previews Defender ATP for Linux
https://www.zdnet.com/article/microsoft-previews-microsoft-defender-atp-for-linux/
Unity 8 Renamed to Lomiri
https://ubports.com/blog/ubports-blog-1/post/lomiri-new-name-same-great-unity8-265
Raspberry Pi 4 with 2GB RAM Reduced to $35
https://www.raspberrypi.org/blog/new-price-raspberry-pi-4-2gb/
DNS Over HTTPS Default for Firefox Users in USA
https://blog.mozilla.org/blog/2020/02/25/firefox-continues-push-to-bring-dns-over-https-by-default-for-us-users/
Freespire 6.0 is Out
https://www.freespirelinux.com/2020/02/freespire-60-released.html
Kernel 5.6 rc3 is Out
https://lkml.org/lkml/2020/2/23/336
Wayland 1.20 is Out
https://lists.freedesktop.org/archives/wayland-devel/2020-February/041269.html
DXVK 1.55 is Out
https://github.com/doitsujin/dxvk/releases/tag/v1.5.5
Wine 5.3 is Out
https://www.winehq.org/announce/5.3
IP Fire 2.25 Update 141 is Out
https://blog.ipfire.org/post/ipfire-2-25-core-update-141-release
Latte Dock 0.9.9 is Out
https://psifidotos.blogspot.com/2020/02/latte-bug-fix-release-v099.html
Manjaro 19, Kyria, is Out;
https://forum.manjaro.org/t/manjaro-19-0-released-gnome-kde-xfce-architect/126010
GIMP 2.10.18 is Out
https://www.gimp.org/news/2020/02/24/gimp-2-10-18-released/
Netrunner “Twenty” is Out
https://www.netrunner.com/netrunner-20-01-twenty-released/
Android x86 9.0-r1 is Out
https://www.android-x86.org/releases/releasenote-9-0-r1.html
Credits:
Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical
A new way to enjoy LibrePlanet 2020 sessions: Podcast format
Looking for some audio entertainment to get you through a slow afternoon, or to accompany you on a walk through the park? LibrePlanet 2020: Free the Future sessions are now available as audio files! We have uploaded them in conjunction with an RSS feed you can import into your favorite podcasting app or RSS reader, enabling you to discover new talks and catch all of the ones that you might have missed using a free podcast app like AntennaPod via Android, or gPodder, if you are on your desktop computer.
As of today, the videos and slides, and audio from LibrePlanet: Free the Future sessions are available in the LibrePlanet archives, a treasure trove of shareable talks and panels from past years of the annual conference on current issues in ethics, social justice, and technology.
The LibrePlanet 2020 program page has links to all recorded videos, audio, and the accompanying slides. For more information about the sessions, particularly how the FSF tech team was able to transform a popular in-person conference to a fully livestreamed event using only free software, visit our page on the LibrePlanet wiki or read our detailed blog post, "How to livestream a conference in just under a week."
Test and Code: 112: Six Principles of Readable Tests - David Seddon
"Code is read much more often than it is written." - Guido van Rossum
This is true for both production code and test code.
When you are trying to understand why a test is failing, you'll be very grateful to the test author if they've taken the care to make it readable.
David Seddon came up with 6 principles to help us write more readable tests.
We discuss these, as well as more benefits of readable tests.
2020-05-08 | Linux Headlines
Mozilla halts the rollout of Firefox 76 after several prominent bugs are discovered, the GNU project unveils GCC 10.1 with the long-awaited inclusion of static analysis tooling, Telegram's TON troubles continue with a new offer to backers in lieu of repayment, and ScyllaDB 4.0 arrives with better Kubernetes support and a DynamoDB compatible API.
