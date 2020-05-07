today's howtos
How To Install SoftMaker Office 2021 In Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
How To Enable and Install EPEL Repo on CentOS 8
How To Control a Ultrasonic Distance Sensor with Raspberry PI
How To Setup UFW Firewall on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
How to Check the Kernel Version in Linux use Linux Command
How to Create Users using adduser Command in Linux
How to Create a Local Self-Signed SSL Certificate on CentOS 8
How to Install Inkscape 1.0 via PPA in Ubuntu 20.04, 18.04
How to Setup Apache with PHP-FPM on Ubuntu 20.04
How to Use uname Command in Linux
[Quick Tip] Enable Textual File Path Entry in Ubuntu 20.04
CentOS 8 add network bridge (br0) with nmcli command
Android Leftovers
MNT Reform Open Source Hardware Laptop Launched for $999 and Up (Crowdfunding)
MNT Reform DIY Arm Linux laptop has been in the works at least since 2017. The open source hardware laptop is also fully modular with Boundary Devices Nitrogen8M SoM featuring NXP i.MX 8M quad-core Cortex-A53 processor and 4GB RAM, M.2 NVMe SSD storage, and standard, replaceable 18650 batteries. The good news is the laptop is now almost ready for prime-time and has been launched on Crowd Supply with price starting at $999 in DIY kit form without storage, and $1,300 for a complete, assembled system with 256GB NVMe storage. If you don’t have that amount of money to spend, but would like to support the project, a $40 MNT Reform T-shirt is also offered. Alternatively, the motherboard only goes for $550.
This week in KDE: Get new clipped subsurface Dolphin folder sizes
This week a lot of work was put into improving the reliability of the “Get new [thing]” feature integrated into many KDE apps and System Settings pages. Also, several Wayland improvements landed, including subsurface clipping. Finally, a major Dolphin feature request was implemented, allowing the display of on-disk folder sizes!
The Kubuntu Focus Team is Pleased to Announce The Kubuntu Focus 20.04 Enterprise Laptop
All sales help make the Kubuntu Distribution even better and fund continual improvement of the Focus. This device is authorized by Kubuntu and a major portion of each sale is donated to the Kubuntu Council.
