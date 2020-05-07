Games: PocketCars, Super Powered Battle Friends, Indivisible, BE-A Walker
PocketCars: Early Access Impressions
Like the idea of controlling a RC car and racing against other RC cars, with rockets, mines, and other weapons at your disposal? Look no further than PocketCars.
Judging by the current Steam reviews, it seems the game has taken a lot of inspiration from the 1999 classic Re-Volt. We could say, in effect, PocketCars is the spiritual successor, albeit some adjustments have been made, such as the handling of the cars to give the game a more arcade-like experience.
I have to say, even for an early access title, the game is hell of a lot of fun. The cars handle relatively well, the environments are beautifully detailed, and the use of weapons and ramps make the gameplay exciting.
Super Powered Battle Friends Gets Update, Drops (For Now) Linux Support
Yesterday I happened to be browsing through the backlog of my Steam library. A little notification from the lower-right of my screen tells me one of the games I have had uninstalled for a while — Super Powered Battle Friends — has been updated.
For those unaware, Super Powered Battle Friends (SPBF) is a pixelated platform fighting game that heavily borrows elements found in the Super Smash Brothers series, although certain features haven’t been incorporated yet, such as grabbing, teching, and running. It’s been in Early Access for about a year now. Currently there’s six characters and five stages, with a training mode along with local and online multiplayer. An interesting tidbit is that the game is built with Unreal — I’ve never come across a 2D game made with Unreal Engine before.
Indivisible gains a first DLC adding in a ton of extra challenges to test your skill
Was the furious button-bashing in Indivisible not enough for you? Well there's now a first DLC out with Razmi's Challenges. Although if you are just button-bashing, you're playing Indivisible completely the wrong way…
Razmi's Challenges, as the name suggest, extends the game in a new way. Adding in 40 new levels to test both platforming and combat skills. Making it a bit different, you're given pre-selected abilities so you have to work with what you've got. To access it you need to of course have unlocked Razmi, with the challenges available from Ajna's special inner realm.
Battle through a hostile alien planet in a massive mech, BE-A Walker is out now
BE-A Walker from Tequilabyte Studio puts you in the pilot seat of a massive mechanized walker, as you battle through a hostile alien world. Out now with Linux support.
