Bison 3.6 released
We are extremely happy to announce the release of Bison 3.6:
- the developer can forge syntax error messages the way she wants.
- token string aliases can be internationalized, and UTF-8 sequences
are properly preserved.
- push parsers can ask at any moment for the list of "expected tokens",
which can be used to provide syntax-driven autocompletion.
- yylex may now tell the parser to enter error-recovery without issuing an
error message (when the error was already reported by the scanner).
- several new examples were added, in particular "bistromathic" demonstrates
almost all the existing bells and whistles, including interactive
autocompletion on top of GNU readline.
Please see the much more detailed release notes below.
Many thanks to testers, bug reporters, contributors and feature requesters:
Adrian Vogelsgesang, Ahcheong Lee, Alexandre Duret-Lutz, Andy Fiddaman,
Angelo Borsotti, Arthur Schwarz, Christian Schoenebeck, Dagobert Michelsen,
Denis Excoffier, Dennis Clarke, Don Macpherson, Evan Lavelle, Frank
Heckenbach, Horst von Brand, Jannick, Nikki Valen, Paolo Bonzini, Paul
Eggert, Pramod Kumbhar and Victor Morales Cayuela. The author also thanks
an anonymous reviewer for his precious comments.
Special thanks to Bruno Haible for his investment into making Bison
portable.
Happy parsing!
Akim
