today's leftovers
The team of professors developing the vaccine are foregoing [patents] to their work. In practice, they have gathered together research data in the field, refined it, added their own observations and are making it freely available.
This is much the same principle as that behind the open source Linux computer operating system, originally developed by Linus Torvalds at the University of Helsinki. Professor Saksela has described the goal of his team's project as the "Linux vaccine".
The downside is that it will be harder to generate profits off an open source vaccine. The profits of international pharmaceutical companies come from their patents and exclusive rights. This being the case, these pharmaceutical companies are unlikely to find the Finnish and free vaccine appealing, preferring to do their own proprietary R&D.
Defcon's more buttoned-up sister conference, Black Hat, which takes place in the days leading up to Defcon every year, has been called off as well. Both events will host online conferences instead that include research talks and social events. The founder of both conferences, Jeff Moss, who is also known by his hacker name the Dark Tangent, said in a forum post that the 28th Defcon will be known as "Safe Mode," referencing the name most operating systems use for their diagnostic and recovery mode.
A hacker has gained access to a Microsoft employee's GitHub account and has downloaded some of the company's private GitHub repositories.
The intrusion is believed to have taken place in March, and came to light this week when the hacker announced plans to publish some of the stolen projects on a hacking forum.
While ZDNet has confirmed with multiple Microsoft employees that at least a small portion of the stolen files are authentic, we have been told that the hacker did not gain access to the source code of any major Microsoft core projects, such as Windows and Office.
Microsoft employees who commented on the leak have told ZDNet that such major projects are hosted internally at Microsoft and not on the company's public GitHub portal.
Student Developers Prefer Microsoft Windows Over Ubuntu And Arch Linux [Ed: This is pure nonsense or propaganda that comes up with Microsoft lies based on balkanisation or partitioning of GNU/Linux based on distros (that contain the same things anyway)]
Devices and Development
Certification – Open Source Hardware Association (OSHWA) BG000060...
[...]
ANAVI Fume Extractor has recently launched on Crowd Supply where you can get a starter kit with the fan, two filters, the board, an enclosure and the display for $49, but if you pledge $59 for the advanced kit you’d also get MQ-135 gas sensor and HTU21D temperature & humidity sensor on top. The developer kit further adds a light sensor and a barometric sensor for a total of $69. Shipping is free to the US, adds $12 to $20 to the rest of the world, and deliveries are scheduled to start at the end of October 2020.
Many of E-con Systems’ camera kits target specific Linux-driven embedded boards such as Nvidia Jetson dev kits while others, such as the new See3CAM_20CUG, have a more universal appeal. The 2-megapixel, monochrome global shutter camera provides high frame rate (HFR) imaging for industrial applications including eye tracking and DMS (driver monitoring systems).
Axiomtek’s 3.5-inch “CAPA13R” SBC features AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 and offers quad display support, 2x M.2 slots, and up to 4x Gigabit Ethernet ports.
Axiomtek has launched a 3.5-inch SBC that offers a choice of two quad-core members of AMD’s Ryzen Embedded V1000 family: the 3.35GHz/3.8GHz V1807B and 2.0GHz/3.6GHz V1605B. The CAPA13R is only the second 3.5-inch SBC with a Ryzen Embedded SoC we’ve seen after Seco’s SBC-C90.
Another in my continuing series of attempts to coin, or popularize, terms that software engineers don’t know they need yet. This one comes from my apprentice, Ian Bruene.
“Builder gloves” is the special knowledge possessed by the builder of a tool which allows the builder to use it without getting fingers burned.
Software that requires builder gloves to use is almost always faulty. There are rare exceptions to this rule, when the application area of the software is so arcane that the builder’s specialist knowledge is essential to driving it. But usually the way to bet is that if your code requires builder gloves it is half-baked, buggy, has a poorly designed UI or is poorly documented.
When you ship software that you know requires builder gloves, or someone else tells you that it seems to require builder gloves, it could ruin someone else’s day and reflect badly on you. But if you believe in releasing early and often, sometimes half-baked is going to happen. Here’s how to mitigate the problem.
(Finally, I installed a Linux distribution in my laptop -- my choice is Linux Mint (a distribution forked from earlier Ubuntu) .) (In Hong Kong, there are no shops selling Linux-installed/Linux-Windows-dual-boot laptop. People[1] are too rich and just buy Windows pre-installed laptops or MacBooks.(???) ) (This is not my first time to own a laptop with Linux but this time I am more serious about the system setting.)
The COVID-19 virus pandemic is under control in Hong Kong these two week. What a piece of good news.
From cars that drive themselves to robots that restock the warehouse and sensors, today’s world is all about the convergence of 5G, IoT, AI, machine learning and the Edge. If you want to know what Edge Computing is and how it works, here’s a handy resource from the Linux Foundation.
In partnership with edX, the non-profit online education platform started by Harvard and MIT, the Foundation is offering a free online training course, Business Considerations for Edge Computing. The course explains what Edge Computing is, what problems it’s solving, data privacy and security considerations, and examples of where we see business innovation with Edge.
Distros: Debian, SUSE and Slackware
This month I accepted 384 packages and rejected 47. The overall number of packages that got accepted was 457.
In order to fix problems with slow connections that lead to poor Internet access, we first want to check the Internet speed on our system. E.g. when you have switched to a new internet connection and want to make sure that you are getting what the provider offers, it is useful to check the internet speed. In this article, we will use a Linux command-line tool called speedtest-cli. It is written in Python and uses the website speedtest.net to check bandwidth by uploading and downloading data to and from your system.
The authentication system behind the following services are expect to changed this month. Here is a list of services the might be affected. An email about this topic was sent out on the openSUSE Project Mailing List. More information about this topic will be updated on the Account Migration Wiki page.
[...]
The services using the Community Accounts will migrate step-by-step. This means that for some days you need to use the old and new credentials until the services are migrated.
During this week, we managed to set a new record: the most broken Tumbleweed snapshot handed over to openQA. W whopping 9 tests out of > 220 passed, everything else failed. What a luck we have openQA, right? Nothing of that was mirrored out and sent out to users. Fur the curious ones: the issue came from an incomplete rebuild after the switch to Ruby 2.7. Still, we managed to release 6 snapshots during this week (0429, 0501, 0502, 0503, 0504 and 0506)
I wrote up a load testing tool, too. It will create any number of worker threads, each of which opens a TCP connection back to the server. Each one of those will fire a request down the pipe, wait for the response, sleep a configurable period, and then go again.
Let's say I stand up the server and a loadgen instance on the same machine. In this case it's my nine-year-old workstation box running Slackware64. I tell the load generator to hit the server (on localhost), run 2000 workers, and wait 200 milliseconds between queries.
Red Hat and IBM Leftovers
The technology industry, and non-profits supporting open source software, greatly depend on conferences to connect their community together. There has been an open question of whether moving to an online alternative would be effective or not. The last two weeks have given us reason to say virtual conferences are a huge success, and there are multiple paths to getting there.
The first success goes to Red Hat Summit, a conference put on by Red Hat to showcase their technology and interact with the open source community each year. Last year it held at Boston Convention and Exhibition Center in Boston, MA with a record-breaking 8,900 people in attendence. This year, due to COVID-19, Red Hat took it virtual with what they called Red Hat Summit 2020 Virtual Experience. The final attendance numbers, as reported by IT World Canada, was 80,000 people.
Running simple errands during a crisis like that of the COVID-19 pandemic can be fraught with risk. Knowing which areas of a crowded city to avoid when picking up a prescription gives us a degree of personal safety and helps limit the spread of the virus at a societal level.
This is where BlockMap comes in. The key feature of this blockchain-powered app is the “Smart Navigator,” providing a vantage point of at risk locations in the user’s area through a detailed map. The app goes even further, and leverages GPS capabilities to alert you if you’re in an area of high risk. Retailers and other organizations can utilize this feature to detect branches in high-risk areas that may need extra support to protect customers and employees.
IBM Cloud Satellite enables you to run workloads where it makes the most sense. Unlike other public clouds, IBM Cloud is architected with an open source Kubernetes foundation for greater portability to IBM Cloud Satellite locations. As the company puts it, customers can run workloads, data, and services across any environment—whether that is public cloud, your data center, or an edge location—to achieve consistent application operations and improved performance across their environments.
