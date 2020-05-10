AV Linux 2020.5.10 ISO fix Released!
A month has passed since AV Linux 2020.4.10 was released and although it was a very well received release (Donald Trump reportedly said it was “tremendous” with “all of the best people” involved!) it was plagued by a rather annoying bug in “Systemback” (the application used to create the ISO image and install to the Users system). Systemback is currently unmaintained but it was independently forked to add support for installing to NVMe drives and this fork had a bug in it which caused the AV Linux installs to be twice the size they should be. Two people deserve thanks for getting this situation remedied.. Dan Kinzelman for the bug report and Franco Conidi (the developer of the forked Systemback version) for responding to my out-of-the-blue request to fix it.
Hands on Ubuntu 20.04: The Long-Awaited LTS
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS flavors, such as Ubuntu MATE, Xubuntu, Ubuntu Budgie and Lubuntu have shipped newer versions of their desktop environments with many additional features too. We’ll put all of them under separate reviews, but for now it’s worthy to note that Ubuntu MATE and Xubuntu were the most updated ones yet. We do not recommend upgrading to the new 20.04 release from older releases at the moment, neither for desktops nor for servers. If you are going for a fresh install then go for it, but an upgrade process could be risky as things are still new and upgrade bugs are still being cleaned out. You may also face some issues in switching to Snap applications (E.g your Chromium browser will become a Snap). It would be a better option to wait for the 20.04.1 release.
