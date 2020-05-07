Pinephone first steps

This is my typical experience. Extending and customizing my laptop is a routine affair. Extending and customizing my phone is so painful that I give up every time. The software on my laptop feels like a comfortable old boot, worn in over years of tweaking and scripting. The software on my phone feels like a slot machine that moves all the buttons around once a month and holds my eyes open while the ads play. It's shiny and polished, but it isn't on my side.

The pinephone is a $150 mobile phone that aims to be able to run mainline linux. I bought one hoping to create an experience more like the experience of using my laptop.

Obviously writing an entire mobile suite is a big project, so I'm relentlessly cutting corners wherever possible and adopting an aesthetic of simplicity > capability.

Running a Medical Practice on Open Source

Many medical organizations around the world were forced to change the way they work and rapidly adapt to new technologies due to the novel Covid-19 outbreak. Large organizations such as these are finally seeing the importance of open source, where everyone can collaborate on a specific unified goal or problem and work on solving it together, instead of feeding the greed of proprietary solutions and those who stand behind them. But open source goes beyond than this. Since the open source ecosystem has grown largely in the last years to cover almost every possible area in computing, medical organizations and companies are starting to fully depend on it to build their infrastructure and fulfill their duties. Here's how you can do that too, as we try to answer the most important questions in this regard on the form of points.

