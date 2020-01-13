Open Hardware/Free Hardware and Sharing of Physical Designs
Why Hardware Must Speak Software
Data is value. But merely having usable data doesn’t necessarily translate into taking full advantage of it.
The key question that enterprises are asking is, how can we tap data’s available but inaccessible potential, furthering our customers’ goals and boosting revenues? And for answers, they’re increasingly turning to open source solutions.
Leading companies are evaluating and maturing open architectures—integrated collections of composable compute, networking, and storage resources.
The scalable hardware infrastructures enable processes for continuous integration and development of software. Far from black box, open source software and, increasingly, hardware offer better visibility and control for everyone. The upshot: democratizing the tech industry by removing barriers that stand in the way of collaboration.
Free and open-source hardware enables more bang for your buck in research funding
FOSH is rapidly gaining momentum as part of a global "open design movement," whereby the free release of information on customized research hardware, such as design, schematics and bill of materials are easily accessible anywhere with an internet connection.
[...]
FOSH research priorities for Finland would include developing open-source transmission electron microscopes and scanning electron microscopes
The study concluded that conservatively speaking, FOSH development of two-electron microscopy tools would save Finland over 40m€ so equivalent level of nano-scale imaging could be obtained. Similarly, millions of Euros would be saved nation-wide, while significantly strengthening Finland's atomic layer deposition (ALD)-related research excellence.
Overall, the results indicate Finnish science funders could save millions of Euros annually on scientific equipment purchases if all hardware costing over 10,000€/item is converted to FOSH. Furthermore, the majority of this would become 'on shore' production, currently carried out by equipment manufacturers in other countries.
‘Open Design’: Printing research hardware to save on capitol costs
Free and open source hardware (FOSH) is rapidly gaining momentum as part of a global ‘open design movement’ whereby the free release of information on customised research hardware, such as design, schematics and bill of materials are easily accessible anywhere with an internet connection.
This information can then be fed into 3D printing devices for hassle-free and cost-effective manufacturing which, after the initial investment of a 3D printer, would only be as expensive as the raw printing materials. This enables rapid and much less expensive hardware to be produced, which can be produced rapidly at scale, such as ventilators during the current pandemic.
Open-Source 2 GHz Oscilloscope Probe
If you do any work with high-speed signals, you quickly realize that probing is an art unto itself. Just having a fast oscilloscope isn’t enough; you’ve got to have probes fast enough to handle the signals you want to see. In this realm, just any old probe won’t do: the input capacitance of the classic RC probe you so often see on low-bandwidth scopes starts to severely load down a circuit well below 1 GHz. That’s why we were really pleased to see [Andrew Zonenberg’s] new open-source design for a 2 GHz resistive probe hit Kickstarter.
Enel Foundation alumnus, university team designs open-source ventilators
A team of engineers and healthcare practitioners at South Africa’s University of Johannesburg (UJ), including the Enel Foundation’s 2019 Open Africa Project (OPA) alumnus Dr Samuel Masebino, have taken an innovative approach to the provision of ventilators in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The latest reports indicate that South Africa has less than half the number of ventilators needed to deal with peak infections, with the pandemic expected to peak between July and September, with between 40-70% of South African’s expected to contract the virus.
NVIDIA’s Chief Scientist Designed A Cheap Open-Source Ventilator
In an effort to aid the coronavirus effort, NVIDIA has come up with its own design for a low-cost ventilator that can be assembled in just 5 minutes. Bill Dally, the Chief Scientist at NVIDIA, has developed an open-source design for a mechanical ventilator that can be easily assembled using off-the-shelf parts that cost about $400 (about INR 30,300).
Dally, with the intention of creating the 'simplest possible' ventilator, came up with OP Vent (open source, proportional solenoid valve ventilator). In his paper, detailing his design, the ventilator is described to be for emergency-response and will be used to combat a shortage of ventilators.
NVIDIA Chief Scientist Releases Low-Cost And Open-Source Ventilator
NVIDIA Chief Scientist, Bill Dally, is the man of the hour at NVIDIA’s offices. Dally made an open-source and low-cost breathing ventilator that you can even assemble at home in case you contract the COVID-19 virus.
Nvidia Chief Scientist Releases Open-Source Low-Cost Ventilator Design
Chalk this up to the positive impulse being shown by many in HPC to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Nvidia chief scientist Bill Dally – heeding a charge from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang to company leaders to look for creative ways to fight the pandemic – developed and released an open-source design for a ventilator that’s made from about $400 worth of components, vastly less than the many thousands of dollars usually required.
International group of physicists design FDA-approved, open-source ventilator
As the spread of COVID-19 sparked a global search for ventilators to help critically ill patients, an international collaboration of particle physicists and engineers pivoted to design a mechanical ventilator made from readily available components.
The ventilator, approved late last week by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use with COVID-19 patients, came together in about six weeks, driven by members of the Global Argon Dark Matter Collaboration. The international coalition studies dark matter, a mysterious substance that makes up about 85% of the matter in the universe but which cannot be directly observed.
Andrew Renshaw, assistant professor of physics at the University of Houston and a member of the collaboration, now is working to ensure quality assurance of the controlling software and to connect the effort with U.S. manufacturers.
Home surveillance With RaspberryPi and Telegram bot
How to build a home surveillance system with a RaspberryPI, a motion sensor, a camera and a Telegram bot.
An open source camera stack for Raspberry Pi using libcamera
Announcing TIMEP: Test Interface for Multiple Embedded Protocols
Today I’m releasing a new open source hardware (OSHW) project – the Test Interface for Multiple Embedded Protocols (TIMEP). It’s based around the FTDI FT2232H chip and logic level shifters to provide breakouts, buffering, and level conversion for a number of common embedded hardware interfaces.
