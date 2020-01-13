Openwashing Leftovers
-
VMware's Tanzu Application Service for Kubernetes hits beta, will take some time to get production-ready [Ed: Typical openwashing of serial GPL violator VMware]
The Tanzu Application Service was formerly the Pivotal Application Service, until VMware's acquisition of Pivotal, and is a commercial implementation of the Cloud Foundry foundation open source technology that lets developers package and deploy applications via a single "cf push" command.
-
Why telcos need open core surgery
In February, the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) industry forum announced the creation of "The Open Core Network Project Group." This group said it was working on a cloud-native mobile core that supports 4G, 5G and WiFi access technologies for deployments "in licensed, unlicensed or shared spectrum, and in private networks," according to the group's website.
-
The most important part of an open source project
-
Duck! Renewable Energy Is Coming At You Like An Open Source Rocket — CleanTechnica Interview [Ed: Greenwashing and openwashing 'all-in-one' ]
Everybody is busy sorting out the paradigm shifts that COVID-19 has forced upon western civilization, and one of those impacts is already clear. In the US and elsewhere, patterns of electricity use have shifted dramatically. The new paradigm is actually good news for fans of renewable energy, because it has flattened the dreaded duck curve into more of a turtles-on-a-log curve.
-
Google Open-Sources New Higher Performance TensorFlow Runtime
Google open-sourced the TensorFlow Runtime (TFRT), a new abstraction layer for their TensorFlow deep-learning framework that allows models to achieve better inference performance across different hardware platforms. Compared to the previous runtime, TFRT improves average inference latency by 28%.
-
How Rakuten Mobile Corralled Vendors for Its Open RAN Vision
Assembling a greenfield mobile network with commoditized hardware surrounded by a moat of software from at least 10 vendors was an uphill climb for Rakuten Mobile. Complexities were abundant and corralling vendors for a virtualized, cloud-native, open radio access (RAN) network required intensive work that other mobile operators haven’t pursued yet. Especially at this level.
-
Eclipse boss claims Visual Studio Code is an open-source poseur – though he would say that, wouldn't he? [Ed: MSVS and VS Code are proprietary with EULA and spying]
VS Code does include telemetry collection by default – it is easy to disable, though Milinkovich highlighted that "you can opt out of many telemetry data collection scenarios, but not all." The "not all" refers to third-party extensions. "These extensions may be collecting their own usage data and are not controlled by the telemetry.enableTelemetry setting," Microsoft explained in the FAQ, which is not really a fault in VS Code.
-
Nvidia, after $7B Mellanox hardware deal, grabs Cumulus for big network software play
Cumulus offers a Linux-based network operating system aimed at white box network gear users that supports large data-center, cloud and enterprise environments. Its Cumulus Linux offering supports over 130 different types of networking hardware.
-
Nvidia acquires Cumulus Networks
-
NVIDIA’s aggressive purchases could signal the era of open networking
-
Facebook Releases Blender Open-Source Chatbot Blender, Claims It beats Google's Meena
Blender is named for its ability to merge multiple conversational skills at once. The chatbot is built from what Facebook calls the neural model in the world of up to 9.4 billion parameters. The AI was trained using 1.5 billion examples of conversation, making it so large that it had to be broken up into pieces in order to handle larger sets of data. The AI then uses what Facebook calls Blended Skill Talk (BST) to merge various chatbot abilities. The goal is a chatbot with a stable personality that can converse naturally and with an understanding of the emotional context so that it can match the user’s mood. That’s crucial to avoid the chatbot sounding inappropriate or offensive.
“Blending these skills is a difficult challenge because systems must be able to switch between different tasks when appropriate, like adjusting tone if a person changes from joking to serious” the researchers explained. “Our new BST data set provides a way to build systems that blend and exhibit these behaviors. We found that fine-tuning the model with BST has a dramatic effect on human evaluations of the bot’s conversational ability.”
-
Auterion Skynode is a universal brain for enterprise and government drones
These packages contain all the core intelligence of a drone: the flight controller, mission computer, and connectivity such as wireless networking (with Wi-Fi and LTE built in). The flight controller is based on the requirements of Pixhawk, a popular open-source hardware standard for drones. And its operating system is based on open-source drone software called PX4.
-
Will Open-Source Development Help the Pentagon Fight Back Against DJI?
In February, Quantum Systems released two new small UAS products in partnership with Auterion and the PX4 software ecosystem.
-
Will Open-Source Development Help the Drone Industry Fight Back Against DJI?
With the U.S. government and military eager for a profitable domestic small UAS industry to emerge, software developer Auterion seeks to be part of the solution by bringing together the fragmented industry around its hardware and software solutions, built off of the open-source PX4 ecosystem used by millions of drones flying today.
-
Baidu Apollo expands friendship circle for smart transportation business
Apollo, Baidu's open-source software platform for autonomous car development, struck a pact with Guangzhou Development District to build a pilot zone for ICV (intelligent-connected vehicle) development, and introduced two partners for its smart transportation ecosystem.
-
Big bucks on open source COVIDsafe app [Ed: More surveillance disguised as "app" and "Safe"]
Private contractors were paid nearly $2 million to work on the federal government’s COVID-19 contact tracing app, while the firm behind the official information app was given an additional $500,000 on top of the $3.5 million it had already been paid.
The government’s COVIDSafe app, which uses Bluetooth technology to record close contacts between users and sends this info to state and territory health authorities if a user is later diagnosed with COVID-19, is based on an open source app developed in Singapore.
-
Aarogya Setu: Govt mulls open-source architecture for app [Ed: Openwashing a bad and potentially malicious idea still leaves it in a sad state]
The developers contacted him and concluded that no personal information of any user has been proven to be at risk by the ethical hacker.
-
Make Aarogya Setu Source Data Public For Greater Transparency, Scrutiny: Experts [Ed: This would not solve or tackle the malicious nature of it]
-
India Looks To Open-Source Aarogya Setu App As Security Concerns Spike [Ed: Spying is still spying, even if you call it "open"]
-
Netizens demand Open Source Aarogya Setu after French Hacker targets the app [Ed: Code alone does not exempt the developer from doing malicious things, as in here]
-
Arista Extends Open Cloud Networking Software Leadership
-
Arista Networks Solidifies Open Cloud Networking Software Leadership
-
