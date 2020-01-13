Kernel: EXT4, FSGSBASE, Intel and Torvalds on Working From Home
EXT4 Seeing Work To Speed Up Mount Times For Large File-Systems
Patches are pending that can sharply speed-up mount times of large EXT4 file-systems.
A Phoronix reader pointed us to the work this weekend on improving bitmap loading and skip non-loaded groups at cr=0/1.
FSGSBASE Patches Sent Out An 11th Time For Boosting CPU Performance Back To Ivy Bridge
FSGSBASE support is found on Intel CPUs going back to Ivy Bridge. On the AMD side it's there with Zen processors. FSGSBASE support can be checked by looking for its flag in /proc/cpuinfo.
Intel Updates Microcode Binaries For Ice Lake On Linux
Intel on Friday quietly released new Intel CPU microcode files for Linux.
Normally the "Intel Linux Processor Microcode Data Files" are updated in-step for all supported generations, but this new binary drop is limited to Ice Lake U/Y processors. Unfortunately, no change-log at hand for what has been shifted with this new CPU microcode drop for Linux users.
[...]
I'll do some poking at this new Ice Lake microcode release and see if there are any performance ramifications. Those wanting the new release can grab it from Intel-Linux-Processor-Microcode-Data-Files.
I is for Introvert
Social distancing is hitting some people a lot harder than others.
Of course, there are huge inequities that are making life harder for a lot of people, even if they don't know anyone infected with the coronavirus. Distancing is pointing out long-standing inequalities in living situations (how much can you distance when you live in an apartment with an elevator, and get to work on public transit?) and, above all, in internet access. Here in New Mexico, rural residents, especially on the pueblos and reservations, often can't get a decently fast internet connection at any price. I hope that this will eventually lead to a reshaping of how internet access is sold in the US; but for now, it's a disaster for students trying to finish their coursework from home, for workers trying to do their jobs remotely, and for anyone trying to fill out a census form or an application for relief.
[...]
Linus Torvalds, creator of the Linux operating system (which is developed entirely remotely, by developers across the world communicating electronically with each other), was interviewed a few weeks ago on how to work from home effectively: Pet the cat, own the bathrobe: Linus Torvalds on working from home.
He says, "Don't try to re-create an office from your home. ... If you spend hours in online meetings from home, instead of spending hours in meetings at the office like you used to, you've just taken the worst part of office life, and brought it home, and made it even worse."
The most important thing, he says, is "make it asynchronous, not some 'now everybody needs to attend this stupid web meeting to let everybody else know what they've been doing or what they should do.'" Decisions in kernel development are made mostly via email; there's no requirement that a developer in India and a developer in London have to be awake at the same time, sitting in hours of video calls while someone drones on about how things should be designed.
That's something that extroverts don't get. If they don't see your face in front of them the whole time the discussion is taking place, it seems, they aren't comfortable with the decision that results.
