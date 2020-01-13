Programming: Perl/Raku, Java and More Perl Weekly Challenge 59: Linked Lists and Bit Sums These are some answers to the Week 59 of the Perl Weekly Challenge organized by Mohammad S. Anwar. Spoiler Alert: This weekly challenge deadline is due in a few hours. This blog post offers some solutions to this challenge, please don’t read on if you intend to complete the challenge on your own.

PWC 059: Task #1, Linked List & Task #2, Bit Sum

The Weekly Challenge #059 This week, I changed the format of my weekly blog slightly. Why? Well, I wanted to keep the Perl and Raku solutions next to each other so that it is easier for reader (me, mostly) to see the difference. It gives me immense pleasure to see the end result when I am done translating Perl solutions into Raku. It looks lot cleaner and precise. The only thing it is behind is performance when I do comparison. For that I would blame myself partly as I am still learning the magic of Raku. For now, my objective is to wire my brain according to the rules of Raku. Once it is wired properly and stable then I would start playing the trick with it. That is the plan, how far I am going to succeed is another matter. I am not in rush to be honest. The central GitHub Repository is the collection of many gems by so many Raku experts. I know for sure, if I struggle in future then I can easily look for better solutions in the bank. I noticed more and more Team PWC members blogging about their solutions these days. For me it is a bonus as I could easily find the explanation if I don’t understand any bit. In fact, I read the blog first before checking out the solutions. I enjoy the story behind each solutions and the journey itself. Everyone has a unique style, I don’t get bored reading the blog. There are a bunch of Raku experts active on official Twitter handle who share top of the range solutions. I must confess that I don’t understand everything in the first attempt. If I am still struggling after a while, I just throw the question back and get an instant answer. The best part of this conversation is that I get different solutions by other experts as well. I am so grateful to all of them (you know who I am talking about).

Introducing Heapothesys, an open source Java GC latency benchmark with predictable allocation rates The Amazon Corretto team introduces the open source Heapothesys benchmark, a synthetic workload that simulates fundamental application characteristics that affect garbage collector (GC) latency. The benchmark creates and tests GC load scenarios defined by object allocation rates, heap occupancy, and JVM flags, then reports the resulting JVM pauses. OpenJDK developers can thus produce reference points to investigate capability boundaries of the technologies they are implementing. We are working on enhancing Heapothesys to better model and predict additional application behaviors (issue-12), for example, sharing available CPU power with the application, fragmentation effects, more dynamic and varied object demographics, and operating system scheduling symptoms. We would love to collaborate on where we go from here. We track ideas in our issue list.

Eradani Announces Eradani Connect Release 3.1 Providing Simple RPG to Open Source Connections RPG programmers can now call open source programs and web services just like calling another program – no JSON parsing in RPG necessary

Virtual Background using webcam It depends on docker, GPU, v4l2loopback (only works on Linux), so I want to make more generic solution. To make as a webpage, and using OBS

Dart 2.8 is out with a Flutter as Google claims to have solved the cross-platform dev puzzle Google's first 2020 update of its cross-platform development toolkit has brought Flutter up to version 1.17 and the associated Dart language to 2.8. There are countless cross-platform libraries and frameworks out there, but a few things distinguish Flutter. First, it is entirely focused on GUI applications, primarily Android and iOS but with support for web applications in progress, and desktop applications in early preview. You can compile Flutter code to a native macOS application (this project is alpha status), or on Windows and Linux in "early technical preview". Next, Flutter is a strategic project for Google, and turns up not only in the context of Android but also in Fuchsia, a forthcoming new operating system. It is not clear yet what role Google plans for Fuchsia, but you can think of Flutter as a handy way to hedge your bets in case it turns out to be a successor to Android. If Google can persuade developers to target Flutter, rather than Android or iOS or even the web, then it can easily migrate them to a new platform like Fuchsia.

How big our fileserver environment is (as of May 2020) Right now we have six active production fileservers, with a seventh waiting to go into production when we need the disk space. Each fileserver has sixteen 2 TB SSDs for user data, which are divided into four fixed size chunks and then used to form mirrored pairs for ZFS vdevs. Since we always need to be able to keep one disk's worth of chunks free to replace a dead disk, the maximum usable space on any given fileservers is 30 pairs of chunks. After converting from disk vendor decimal TB to powers of two TiB and ZFS overheads, each pair of chunks gives us about 449 GiB of usable space, which means that the total space that can be assigned and allocated on any given fileserver is a bit over 13 TiB. No fileserver currently has all of that space allocated, much less purchased by people. Fileservers range from a low of 1 remaining allocatable pair of chunks to a high of 7 such chunks (to be specific, right now it goes 1, 2, 5, 6, 6, 7 across the six active production fileservers, so we've used 153 pairs of chunks out of the total possible of 180).