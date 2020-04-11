I'm a tragic hero, I am. It's not like I said I want my own island with gun emplacements and a fortress, well I did, but that's beside the point. All I wanted was a bunch of nice, solid Linux distros to make me happy, so I can enjoy my testing. But then, more and more, that's not the case. Xubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa is not a release worth its long-term support badge. It's not exciting, it has ergonomic problems, it has bugs, and it offers a lethargic experience. There's really no sense of pride. Inertia only. If we look at dry facts, you get an average score across the board. Some problems in pretty much every aspect. Things work, but it's a bare minimum. The sweet momentum that was, back in 2017 or so, gone. Well, there you go. Hopefully, the results will improve over time, but I'm doubtful. I've not seen anything really cool or fresh in the Xfce desktop per se for a while now. Xubuntu could work for those looking for a very spartan XP-like experience. But for anyone looking for a bit more, this ain't the dream distro. 5/10. Peace. Also: [Xfce] GitLab CI is up and running

I have been working for many years now as an open source software developer. I enjoy doing that, but there are some issues that happen when new contributors want to send me a pull request to one of the projects I maintain. The main issue is that new contributors tend to send me pull requests directly before even opening a discussion on the change they would like to add, how to add it and why they think it needs to be added. This creates many problems, as I generally refuse accepting their pull requests and explain why I did that. But since most of us are “sensitive” human beings these days, those new contributors usually become sad and never contribute to the project again. In this post, I’ll try to explain why it is a better idea to open a discussion before sending your pull request to any open source project you would like to contribute to (even if they don’t state this), and why this is extremely important from the OSS’s maintainers point of view.

Python Programming Building Pyrseia III: Server Middleware, Client Senders, CLI and InApp Validators I've added the concept of server middleware to Pyrseia. Taking a page from aiohttp's book, each server middleware is basically a coroutine that gets called with 3 arguments: the current request context, a pyrseia.Call instance (which has the function name and arguments), and a coroutine to continue the chain. The type of this continuation coroutine is NextMiddleware, which is an alias for Callable[[CTXT, Call], Awaitable[Any]]. This gives middleware a very simple interface but a large amount of flexibility. Your middleware doesn't have to call the continuation coroutine, it can return a result or raise an error right then and there. Your middleware can also change the context and Call instance it received in whatever way it wants before passing them on.

EuroPython 2020: First part of the program available Our program work group (WG) has been working hard over the last week to select the first batch of sessions for EuroPython 2020, based on your talk voting and our diversity criteria. We’re now happy to announce the first 60 talks, brought to you by 61 speakers.

CPython on Mobile platforms - Python Language Summit 2020 "We've got very big news on Android," Russell Keith-Magee told the Language Summit. "We're close to having a full set of BeeWare tools that can run on Android." The BeeWare project aims to let programmers write apps in Python for Android, iOS, and other platforms using native UI widgets. Keith-Magee reported that BeeWare has made good progress since his Summit presentation last year. On iOS, "Python worked well before, it works well now," and BeeWare has added Python 3.8 support. Until recently, however, Python was struggling to make inroads on Android. BeeWare's Android strategy was to compile Python to Java bytecode, but Android devices are now fast enough, and the Android kernel permissive enough, to run CPython itself. With funding from the PSF, BeeWare hired Asheesh Laroia to port CPython to Android.

How To Upload Images With Django One of the most common requirement in any modern web application is the ability to take images or pictures from the users as input and save them on the server however Letting users upload files can have big security implications.

Real working hyperlinks in the terminal with Rich Since releasing Rich 1.0.0 I've discovered that terminals support hyperlinks. And I don't mean the helpful highlighting of URLs that most terminals do, I mean actual HTML-like hyperlinks that launch a browser.

atexit with example There is an option in python where you can execute a function when the interpreter terminates. Consider this below example, save the code in a file and run it.