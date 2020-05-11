Video Review: Xubuntu 20.04 LTS - See What's New
The popular lightweight Ubuntu derivative – Xubuntu recently released Long Term Support (LTS) Version supported until April 2023. Powered by the Xfce desktop environment, this release based on the solid Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. However, there are lots of Xubuntu specific changes in this release which makes it a great Linux distribution for older hardware PCs, Laptops as well as high-end machines.
