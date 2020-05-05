Language Selection

  • Open source algorithms for network graph analysis help discover patterns in data

    StellarGraph has launched a series of new algorithms for network graph analysis to help discover patterns in data, work with larger data sets and speed up performance while reducing memory usage.

    Tim Pitman, Team Leader StellarGraph Library said solving great challenges required broader context than often allowed by simpler algorithms.

    “Capturing data as a network graph enables organizations to understand the full context of problems they’re trying to solve – whether that be law enforcement, understanding genetic diseases or fraud detection. We’ve developed a powerful, intuitive graph machine learning library for data scientists—one that makes the latest research accessible to solve data-driven problems across many industry sectors.”

  • Proof-of-concept open-source app can cut'n'paste from reality straight into Photoshop using a neural network

    We've written a lot about academic research, startups, and internet giants making use of artificial intelligence. Sometimes source code is shared, and sometimes it isn't, which can be frustrating – we feel that pain.

    For those of you thinking about toying with machine-learning in a practical sense, how about this interesting open-source proof-of-concept application as an inspiration or a starting guide?

    A programmer has built an Android smartphone app in JavaScript and TypeScript, and corresponding back-end server in Python, that allows you to snap a photo of a real object and then transfer that image over the air almost instantly into Adobe Photoshop, with the background automatically removed by a neural network. Support for other imaging editing programs in the works, we're told.

  • From coronavirus tests to open-source insulin and beyond, ‘biohackers’ are showing the power of DIY science

    In March, amateur scientists in Sydney announced they had created a COVID-19 test kit that is simpler, faster, and cheaper than existing tests. While the test has not yet been approved by regulators, if effective it could play a role in scaling up the world’s coronavirus testing capability.

    The test’s creators, associated with a “community lab for citizen scientists” called Biofoundry, are part of a growing international movement of “biohackers” with roots stretching back 30 years or more. Biohacking, also known as DIY biology, takes cues from computer-hacking culture and uses the tools of biological science and biotechnology to carry out experiments and make tools outside any formal research institution.

  • Kubernetes security: New tech, familiar attack vectors

    “Kubernetes helps organizations automate the management of cloud-native applications in new ways, enabling automated scaling, high availability, and resiliency,” says Red Hat security strategist Kirsten Newcomer. “However, as noted in last year’s CNCF-sponsored Kubernetes security audit, Kubernetes is a complex system. And that complexity can lead to increased risk if not appropriately managed.”

    “Kubernetes provides users with a secure, multi-tenant model to access resources like containers,” says Luis Pabon, engineer at Portworx. “Cloud providers have been doing the same thing for a decade, just for VMs.”

    Pabon notes that Kubernetes provides this user segregation and isolation for these resources through the namespace concept. Our sibling site Opensource.com offers a great technical primer: Kubernetes namespaces for beginners.

    “Namespaces contain resources like security keys, secrets, services, applications, and persistent volumes,” Pabon explains. “Kubernetes also uses a role-based access control, or RBAC, for finer-grain access to API objects and resources in a namespace.” Commercial platforms and third-party security tools can also give you a leg up.

  • Kubernetes Storage Developments Enable Remote Work

    As many of us come into our third month of working at home, we have become ever more dependent on technology for keeping in touch and continue working using cloud-based applications and tools. Many of these cloud-based applications run in software-defined containers in large data centers. Kubernetes is a popular open source software platform for managing and “orchestrating” these containers.

Superpaper is an advanced wallapper app for Windows and Linux with unique features

Superpaper is an open source cross-platform program for managing wallpapers on Windows and Linux devices (Mac untested) that supports several unique features. One of the main features of the application is the ability to span a single wallpaper image across multiple monitors even if these displays have different shapes and sizes. Users who are interested in Superpaper need to download the latest version for their devices from the project website over on GitHub. Windows users have the choice between a portable version and installer. Read more

How I track my home's energy consumption with open source

An important step towards optimizing energy consumption is knowing your actual consumption. My house was built during the oil crisis in the 1970s, and due to the lack of a natural gas connection, the builders decided to use electricity to do all of the heating (water and home heating). This is not unusual for this area of Germany, and it remains an appropriate solution in countries that depend highly on nuclear power. Electricity prices here are quite high (around € 0.28/kWh), so I decided to monitor my home's energy consumption to get a feel for areas where I could save some energy. Read more

Modify a disk image to create a Raspberry Pi-based homelab

Building a homelab can be a fun way to entertain yourself while learning new concepts and experimenting with new technologies. Thanks to the popularity of single-board computers (SBCs), led by the Raspberry Pi, it is easier than ever to build a multi-computer lab right from the comfort of your home. Creating a "private cloud at home" is also a great way to get exposure to cloud-native technologies for considerably less money than trying to replicate the same setup with a major cloud provider. This article explains how to modify a disk image for the Raspberry Pi or another SBC, pre-configure the host for SSH (secure shell), and disable the service that forces interaction for configuration on first boot. This is a great way to make your devices "boot and go," similar to cloud instances. Later, you can do more specialized, in-depth configurations using automated processes over an SSH connection. Read more

Scribus – An Open Source Desktop Publishing Software

Scribus is a desktop publishing freeware and open source app mainly used for creating books, posters, brochures, magazines, flyers, newspapers, etc. Given its support for exporting projects to epub format (regarding e-book creation), it is one of the best alternatives to Adobe’s famous InDesign available in the market. Its User Interface is far from strange thanks to its typical arrangement of design creation and editing functions which are organized into segmented panels and view applets as is common to other desktop publishing software. Read more

