Android Leftovers

EasyDK Open Source Cloud Media Platform is Made for Raspberry Pi 3/4

French startup MMPhygital has developed EasyDK (Easy Digital Key) open-source, Python-based cloud media platform designed for Raspberry Pi 3 & 4 SBC’s that allows users to manage and view media content from local storage or cloud storage (2GB free) using a web management interface. The solution acts as a media center with the interface providing access to movies, video streaming, and photos, but you can also display documents such as Microsoft Office files or PDF presentations. If you’d like to give it a try, a Raspbian based EasyDK firmware mage can be installed on a 16GB Micro SD card. You can check the source code, and especially deploy.sh script on their repository. Deploy.sh script installs a bunch a common packages for networking & Bluetooth, Chromium with DRM support and the company’s totemhome plugin, AnyDesk package, Flask interface Python development framework, etc…

Swift Now Supports More Linux Distributions, Including Ubuntu 20.04

More specifically, users are now provided with downloadable toolchain and Docker images for Ubuntu 20.04, CentOS 8, and Amazon Linux 2. Previously, only Ubuntu 16.04 and 18.04 were the only Linux distributions supported by Swift. The team working on the Swift project explains that more Linux distributions would be added in the coming months, albeit for now, no specifics are available on this and further news on this front is expected to be shared as the work on the project advances. “Linux build Dockerfiles are managed in Swift’s Docker repository with the goal of evolving them in the open with the community. Our plan is to continue and grow the number of Linux distributions we support, with CentOS 7, Debian and Fedora the most likely candidates to be added next,” the dev team explains in a blog post.