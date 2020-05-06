Openwashing Leftovers
-
Provider eObjects published in open source
The need for the eObjects arose because most of the healthcare-IT applications are being developed without any standards by different agencies and vendors in the public and private sector in India. Each application is developed for standalone use without much attention to semantic interoperability. Later when the thought of interoperability emerges – it becomes difficult to connect the systems and make them talk to each other because they were never designed for that purpose.
Even if technical and organisational interoperability is done the semantic interoperability may remain a challenge. For example – all applications must have the same facility master. When Application A sends the ANC data for Facility 123, the receiving Application B should understand ANC and uniquely identify Facility 123. Another example is if a hospital application sends the insurance reimbursement bill to the insurance company / government, the recipient application should be able to understand and re-present the same meaning of bill information.
-
Cloudera Delivers Open Standards Based MLOps Empowering Enterprises to Industrialize AI
Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR), the enterprise data cloud company, today announced an expanded set of production machine learning capabilities for MLOps is now available in Cloudera Machine Learning (CML). Organizations can manage and secure the ML lifecycle for production machine learning with CML's new MLOps features and Cloudera SDX for models. Data scientists, machine learning engineers, and operators can collaborate in a single unified solution, drastically reducing time to value and minimizing business risk for production machine learning models.
-
New switches for open networking in the cloud launched by Arista
Arista Networks has launched new switches powered by SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud). Enabled by a new Arista SAI (Switch Abstraction Interface) offering, customers now have the flexibility to deploy SONiC software on Arista switching platforms. This is said to combine the benefits of open source software with Arista EOS for open, high performance, highly available networks.
-
Open-source Blockchain Platform Nervos Establishes $5 Million “Equity-Free” Incubator for Early-Stage DLT Initiatives
Nervos’ program will offer equity-free funding to early-stage blockchain projects. It will also provide dedicated support from the core Nervos team. Additionally, program participants will have access to Nervos’ investor and business partner network.
-
