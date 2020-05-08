Scribus – An Open Source Desktop Publishing Software
Scribus is a desktop publishing freeware and open source app mainly used for creating books, posters, brochures, magazines, flyers, newspapers, etc.
Given its support for exporting projects to epub format (regarding e-book creation), it is one of the best alternatives to Adobe’s famous InDesign available in the market.
Its User Interface is far from strange thanks to its typical arrangement of design creation and editing functions which are organized into segmented panels and view applets as is common to other desktop publishing software.
