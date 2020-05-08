Superpaper is an advanced wallapper app for Windows and Linux with unique features
Superpaper is an open source cross-platform program for managing wallpapers on Windows and Linux devices (Mac untested) that supports several unique features.
One of the main features of the application is the ability to span a single wallpaper image across multiple monitors even if these displays have different shapes and sizes.
Users who are interested in Superpaper need to download the latest version for their devices from the project website over on GitHub. Windows users have the choice between a portable version and installer.
