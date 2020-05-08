Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 11th of May 2020 07:51:46 AM

More specifically, users are now provided with downloadable toolchain and Docker images for Ubuntu 20.04, CentOS 8, and Amazon Linux 2.

Previously, only Ubuntu 16.04 and 18.04 were the only Linux distributions supported by Swift.

The team working on the Swift project explains that more Linux distributions would be added in the coming months, albeit for now, no specifics are available on this and further news on this front is expected to be shared as the work on the project advances.

“Linux build Dockerfiles are managed in Swift’s Docker repository with the goal of evolving them in the open with the community. Our plan is to continue and grow the number of Linux distributions we support, with CentOS 7, Debian and Fedora the most likely candidates to be added next,” the dev team explains in a blog post.