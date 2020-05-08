EasyDK Open Source Cloud Media Platform is Made for Raspberry Pi 3/4
French startup MMPhygital has developed EasyDK (Easy Digital Key) open-source, Python-based cloud media platform designed for Raspberry Pi 3 & 4 SBC’s that allows users to manage and view media content from local storage or cloud storage (2GB free) using a web management interface.
The solution acts as a media center with the interface providing access to movies, video streaming, and photos, but you can also display documents such as Microsoft Office files or PDF presentations.
If you’d like to give it a try, a Raspbian based EasyDK firmware mage can be installed on a 16GB Micro SD card. You can check the source code, and especially deploy.sh script on their repository. Deploy.sh script installs a bunch a common packages for networking & Bluetooth, Chromium with DRM support and the company’s totemhome plugin, AnyDesk package, Flask interface Python development framework, etc…
