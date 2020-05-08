Android Leftovers
Sony Xperia 10 series is now receiving the Android 10 update
Here's when your Realme phone will get the Android 10 (Realme UI) update
How to use Zoom video meeting client on PCs, Macs, Android and iOS devices
How to Change Your TikTok Username on iPhone and Android
Samsung may have had a chance at buying Android
Android Developer Services Market Prime Challenges, Competitive Situation & Growth Forecast To 2026
24Bit episode 21: A Google-less Android experience
4K Vision Edge Computing Platform Features Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU3EG MPSoC
Last year, MyIR Tech introduced MYD-CZU3EG development board powered by a Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU3EG MPSoC with Arm Cortex-A53 cores and FPGA fabric designed for applications such as cloud computing, machine vision, flight navigation, and other complex embedded applications. The company has now announced another Zynq Ultrascale+ ZU3EG based platform dedicated to machine vision. The VECP Starter Kit (Vision Edge Computing Platform) is comprised of MYD-CZU3EG-ISP development board fitted with the company’s MYC-CZU3EG Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC CPU module, a fansink, and a SONY IMX334 4K camera sensor. The company provides a Linux BSP based on kernel 4.14.0 and U-boot 2018.01 with all drivers released with source code. Xilinx GigE Vison 2.0 IP Core and Machine Vision USB3 Vision IP Core are said to enable 4K30 video processing with ultra-low delay transmission at a maximum of 0.7ms.
EasyDK Open Source Cloud Media Platform is Made for Raspberry Pi 3/4
French startup MMPhygital has developed EasyDK (Easy Digital Key) open-source, Python-based cloud media platform designed for Raspberry Pi 3 & 4 SBC’s that allows users to manage and view media content from local storage or cloud storage (2GB free) using a web management interface. The solution acts as a media center with the interface providing access to movies, video streaming, and photos, but you can also display documents such as Microsoft Office files or PDF presentations. If you’d like to give it a try, a Raspbian based EasyDK firmware mage can be installed on a 16GB Micro SD card. You can check the source code, and especially deploy.sh script on their repository. Deploy.sh script installs a bunch a common packages for networking & Bluetooth, Chromium with DRM support and the company’s totemhome plugin, AnyDesk package, Flask interface Python development framework, etc…
Swift Now Supports More Linux Distributions, Including Ubuntu 20.04
More specifically, users are now provided with downloadable toolchain and Docker images for Ubuntu 20.04, CentOS 8, and Amazon Linux 2. Previously, only Ubuntu 16.04 and 18.04 were the only Linux distributions supported by Swift. The team working on the Swift project explains that more Linux distributions would be added in the coming months, albeit for now, no specifics are available on this and further news on this front is expected to be shared as the work on the project advances. “Linux build Dockerfiles are managed in Swift’s Docker repository with the goal of evolving them in the open with the community. Our plan is to continue and grow the number of Linux distributions we support, with CentOS 7, Debian and Fedora the most likely candidates to be added next,” the dev team explains in a blog post.
