Last year, MyIR Tech introduced MYD-CZU3EG development board powered by a Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ ZU3EG MPSoC with Arm Cortex-A53 cores and FPGA fabric designed for applications such as cloud computing, machine vision, flight navigation, and other complex embedded applications. The company has now announced another Zynq Ultrascale+ ZU3EG based platform dedicated to machine vision. The VECP Starter Kit (Vision Edge Computing Platform) is comprised of MYD-CZU3EG-ISP development board fitted with the company’s MYC-CZU3EG Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC CPU module, a fansink, and a SONY IMX334 4K camera sensor. The company provides a Linux BSP based on kernel 4.14.0 and U-boot 2018.01 with all drivers released with source code. Xilinx GigE Vison 2.0 IP Core and Machine Vision USB3 Vision IP Core are said to enable 4K30 video processing with ultra-low delay transmission at a maximum of 0.7ms.

EasyDK Open Source Cloud Media Platform is Made for Raspberry Pi 3/4 French startup MMPhygital has developed EasyDK (Easy Digital Key) open-source, Python-based cloud media platform designed for Raspberry Pi 3 & 4 SBC’s that allows users to manage and view media content from local storage or cloud storage (2GB free) using a web management interface. The solution acts as a media center with the interface providing access to movies, video streaming, and photos, but you can also display documents such as Microsoft Office files or PDF presentations. If you’d like to give it a try, a Raspbian based EasyDK firmware mage can be installed on a 16GB Micro SD card. You can check the source code, and especially deploy.sh script on their repository. Deploy.sh script installs a bunch a common packages for networking & Bluetooth, Chromium with DRM support and the company’s totemhome plugin, AnyDesk package, Flask interface Python development framework, etc…