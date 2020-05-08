today's howtos
-
How to Install Apache on Ubuntu 18.04/19.04/20.04
-
How to Use Loops in Ansible Playbook
-
How to Manipulate an Ethernet Card Using the ethtool Command
-
Certified printer fumes
-
Install SoftMaker FreeOffice On Ubuntu / LinuxMint / CentOS / Fedora
-
How to play Stadia Games on Linux
-
How to Transfer Files with Rsync over SSH
-
How to check whether AMT is enabled and provisioned under Linux
-
How to Install Webmin on Ubuntu 20.04
-
How to Install Visual Studio Code on Linux
-
Developing Krita in Visual Studio Code, part 1
-
How To Find Hard Disk Drive Details In Linux
-
Get Information About a Command With Type Command in Linux
-
Configure A Firewall On Ubuntu 20.04 With UFW
-
Manual cURL cURL
-
11 Excellent Free Mind Mapping Software for Linux Users
Mind maps are diagrams used to organize information visually in hierarchical ways that show relationships among the elements that make up the map. Drawing mind maps have been proven to be highly effective for getting information in and out of the brain especially when combined with logical note-taking that typically details or summarizes the roles of the map’s components along the way.
There are various mind mapping software out there ranging from free to paid to open source options. Today, my job is to list the best mind mapping software available to users for free. They are all modern, easy enough to use, and offer sufficient consumer support.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 977 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
4 hours 22 min ago
8 hours 15 min ago
13 hours 2 min ago
13 hours 28 min ago
15 hours 44 min ago
22 hours 12 min ago
22 hours 27 min ago
22 hours 35 min ago
23 hours 9 min ago
1 day 11 min ago