Games Coming to GNU/Linux and Some Free Software in Gaming
-
Linux version of Blasphemous still coming, due to arrive with the first DLC
Back in 2017 game developer The Game Kitchen successfully crowdfunded Blasphemous, a very stylish punishing action-platformer. During the campaign, a Linux version was very clearly advertised but it seems to be missed out of seeing a release. A shame, as it's reviewed well and it does look awesome.
Blasphemous is a punishing action-platformer that combines the fast-paced, skilled combat of a hack-n-slash game with a deep and evocative narrative core, delivered through exploration of a huge universe comprised of non-linear levels.
-
Exceptionally stylish point and click 'Growbot' will be coming to Linux
With a release some ways off yet, Growbot has some of the most charming visuals I've seen in some time and for a point and click adventure it sure does look fantastic. I've been following this for some time, as the publisher Application Systems Heidelberg does a lot of great Linux work and they've now fully confirmed that Growbot will be available on Linux.
Inspired by titles like Loom and Machinarium, it tells the tell of a Growbot in training to become a captain aboard a beautiful biopunk space station. The station is attack by some kind of rapidly growing crystals and it's down to you to point and click to save it.
-
Egosoft, developer of X4: Foundations talks up moving to Blender and appreciating open source
During a recent livestream, the Egosoft team whose most recently title is X4: Foundations, talked a lot about their plans for the game and they had some fun bits to share on using the open source app Blender.
They were really very clear about it too, as an Egosoft developer plainly said "I use Blender, it's an open source 3D creation tool since 2008". It seems they were originally using 3ds Max and still use it but in a much smaller way. They've changed their pipeline to open it up more, so they can use Blender which they said "opens the door" for modding as they might be able to distribute an official way since anyone can download and use Blender which I'm sure will excite some X series fans.
-
Godot 4.0 continues advancing with a new modernized lightmapper
While Godot Engine 4.0 will come with Vulkan API support, it's also bringing in a ton of new advanced rendering options to make it a more enticing target for bigger titles and capable of making more beautiful games.
Godot 3.2 actually has a lightmapper, however it's a very simple one and it's both limited in features and has performance issues associated with it. With Godot 4.0, they're bringing in a brand new GPU-based lightmapper that is written mostly with Compute Shaders so Vulkan will be doing most of the heavy lifting. Although there's a CPU backup if a GPU doesn't support it. They're also planning to backport it to Godot 3.2 somehow too.
-
GODOT 4.0 WILL GET A NEW, MODERNIZED LIGHTMAPPER
The lightmapper in Godot 3.2 was a very simple voxel-based lightmapper that used the same code as GIProbe. It was extremely limited and had serious performance and quality problems, so it was seldom used. In fact, the plan is to back-port this new lightmapper to Godot 3.2 too.
-
Bloody roguelike shooter STRAFE gets a big free 'Gold Edition' enhancement update
STRAFE: Millennium Edition is no more, instead a massive free update went out for the bloody first-person shooter that's so big they changed the name to STRAFE: Gold Edition. Inspired by the classics but with added mechanics of a roguelike, STRAFE has randomly generated levels so nothing is ever the same and it's very fast and very bloody.
The changelog for it is all kinds of ridiculous and it's quite long. Enemy pathfinding was optimized, there's a new "ACID WRETCH" enemy, a New Game+ option when you've beaten the game that adds an additional level to each zone, the length of the normal game was reduced to 2 zones instead of 3, you can loop runs if you beat NG+ to keep everything but it gets increasingly difficult, enemy blood can extinguish fires, vats of acid can be filled with blood to change it's composition, improved performance and an absolute ton of bug fixes.
-
Space Station 14 is another attempt to capture the spirit of the classic BYOND multiplayer RPG
Just like Unitystation, Space Station 14 is another game attempting to revive the classic RPG Space Station 13 with cross-platform support on a more modern platform. Not just a remake though as SS14 will be including more advanced graphical features too.
If you've never heard of it, here's a quick refresher. Space Station 13 is an online RPG made on the BYOND gaming platform. Set on a space station where things tend to go wrong, and often quite quickly with players all taking on different roles. Some try to keep it going, others are out to sabotage, there's random disasters and all sorts of modes.
Space Station 14 is a free and open source remake and a continuation of an earlier attempt. Unlike Unitystation though, Space Station 14 doesn't require contributors to use a proprietary game engine (Unity) making it much more open.
-
Keep It Alive - a short game that has you keep a heart beating and a train running from the Pony Island dev
-
Become a tiny pixel hero in 2D action-RPG 'The Cork' with a massive non-linear world
Currently in development and now seeking some help on Kickstarter, The Cork will put your in the shoes of a real tiny hero named Salem Cairnwright whose home was devastated by a mysterious plague.
It's already confirmed to be releasing with Linux support, as stated clearly on the Steam store page and the currently ongoing Kickstarter campaign. Plus, it's being made with the fantastic free and open source Godot Engine so it shouldn't have much trouble at all. The Cork pulls in inspiration from classic Metroidvania platformers "with a heavy emphasis on vania" that will include very challenging combat.
-
Open world monster-fusing RPG 'Cassette Beasts' with an 80's new-wave pop aesthetic announced
Cassette Beasts has just been announced by Bytten Studio, that will see you in an open world adventure where you transform with monsters. It's the same team behind Lenna's Inception and we also have some fun news on how that sold on Linux.
Welcome to New Wirral, a remote island inhabited by creatures you’ve only dreamed of, nightmares you hopefully haven’t, and a cast of brave folks who use cassette tapes to transform for battle. To find a way home you’ll need to explore every inch of the island, and record monsters to tape to gain their abilities!
It's partially inspired by the Pokémon fusion generator that became popular recently, Cassette Beasts is an open world, monster-fusing RPG with an 80’s New Wave pop aesthetic and it looks very cool. "I have countless sketchbooks of my own monster designs I drew as a kid," says Jay Baylis, lead artist at Bytten Studio. "So working to create Cassette Beasts feels somewhat like a destined project for me. I couldn’t possibly be more excited."
-
