This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 5.4.35. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.43, MariaDB 10.4.12, and PHP 7.3.17 (see this post for more details). You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).

Interview with Jefferson Nascimento I use Linux as a main OS from time to time, in 2016 I was searching open source alternatives for drawing, back in the days I was using MyPaint, I never liked Gimp for drawing, so I used an “alternative” copy of other software, but not Photoshop, I never liked to draw with Photoshop. Then I found this piece of software that looked like a good alternative and tried. It fit all my expectations. Tough one. Can I say David Revoy? or Wolthera? I learned so much from those two. Ok, enough kidding, I love the layer management. I don’t have to use the mouse to quickly rename and organize everything, I worked in an office where I had to use Photoshop, and man, oh man, I suddenly realized why every artist ever who uses Photoshop doesn’t rename layers, it’s just terrible.