4MLinux 32.2 released.
This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 5.4.35. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.43, MariaDB 10.4.12, and PHP 7.3.17 (see this post for more details).
You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process).
