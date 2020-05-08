One of the reasons Flathub is relatively fast regardless of where it’s used is CDN service provided by Fastly. This is not a good thing for users from China though, where Fastly, and thus Flathub, is blocked. Similar services are operating in China, but being an open source project, it’s easy to guess our budget is close to zero.

Felix Yan, a fellow Arch developer, suggested some VPS providers that are considered “China-friendly”. In the end, I configured two new servers in Seoul using Oracle Cloud free tier.