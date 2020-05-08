today's howtos
How to manage network services with firewall-cmd
Tips and tricks for optimizing container builds
Start using systemd as a troubleshooting tool
Install MKVToolNix 46.0.0 on Ubuntu 20.04 / CentOS 8 / Fedora 32
Using systemd features to secure services
Test driving Flathub mirror for users in China
One of the reasons Flathub is relatively fast regardless of where it’s used is CDN service provided by Fastly. This is not a good thing for users from China though, where Fastly, and thus Flathub, is blocked. Similar services are operating in China, but being an open source project, it’s easy to guess our budget is close to zero.
Felix Yan, a fellow Arch developer, suggested some VPS providers that are considered “China-friendly”. In the end, I configured two new servers in Seoul using Oracle Cloud free tier.
How to use CORS with Nginx
How to play Hitman 2 on Linux
How to Install Odoo 12 on Debian 10 with Nginx as a Reverse Proxy
Install Kid3 Audio Tag Editor 3.8.3 in Ubuntu 20.04 / LinuxMint
Broken apt, missing dependencies, what now?
