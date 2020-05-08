Python Programming
-
Interview: The Performance of Python
Earlier this year, I was supposed to participate to dotPy, a one-day Python conference happening in Paris. This event has unfortunately been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Both Victor Stinner and me were supposed to attend that event. Victor had prepared a presentation about Python performances, while I was planning on talking about profiling.
Rather than being completely discouraged, Victor and I sat down (remotely) with Anne Laure from Behind the Code (a blog ran by Welcome to the Jungle, the organizers of the dotPy conference).
We discuss Python performance, profiling, speed, projects, problems, analysis, optimization and the GIL.
-
Two Scoops of Django 3.x Released
We just released the early release (alpha) of the fifth edition of our book, titled Two Scoops of Django 3.x. The 3.x means we are supporting Django 3.0, 3.1, and 3.2 Long Term Support (LTS) releases, ensuring the content will be valid until April of 2024.
-
Interactive Machine Learning Experiments
This is a collection of interactive machine-learning experiments. Each experiment consists of Jupyter/Colab notebook (to see how a model was trained) and demo page (to see a model in action right in your browser).
-
Episode 5 - How To Use Forms
On this episode, we will learn about HTML forms and Django’s form system to use when collecting input from users. Listen at djangoriffs.com. Last Episode On the previous episode, we looked at templates, the primary tool that Django provides to build user interfaces in your Django app. Web Forms 101 HTML can describe the type of data that you may want your users to send to your site. Collecting this data is done with a handful of tags.
-
PyDev of the Week: Jan Giacomelli
This week we welcome Jan Giacomelli (@jangiacomelli) as our PyDev of the Week. Jan is an entrepreneur and blogs about Python.
-
PyCharm helping developers to navigate complexity and be more productive
Developing in Python is the dream job of many developers out there. According to the latest survey from StackOverflow, Python is the second most ‘loved’ language, and the ‘most wanted’ one. Now, imagine working for a Python software house where you have the opportunity to be part of many different projects, sometimes even simultaneously? It sounds amazing, right? But, of course, it also brings some challenges. You need to communicate more, be aware of different project scopes, take decisions under different technology requirements, and much more. Complexity is also closely related to productivity. While some people excel in this scenario others spend more time finding their way around.
-
Programming languages: Python apps might soon be running on Android
Thanks in part to the rise of machine learning, programming language Python is hugely popular with developers, but so far mobile devices have been no place for Python applications.
Yet Python creator Guido van Rossum and some Python developers hope that apps written in Python may one day run natively on iOS and Android devices. That could happen thanks to BeeWare, an open-source project headed up Russell Keith-Magee, which is porting CPython to Android, so apps written in Python can run natively on Android.
-
How to check a file exists in Python
It is necessary to find out any file exists or not for many programming purposes. For example, it is important to know the file exists before opening a file for reading otherwise it displays an error message. If you want to prevent overwriting any existing file then you have to find out the file already exists or not before writing. There are many built-in functions in python to check the existence of any file. The different ways to check any file exists or not are shown in this tutorial.
-
How to convert the dictionary to JSON in python
JSON (JavaScript Object Notation) is a popular file format to present the structured data and transfer the data between the server and the application easily. The structure of this file is similar to some Python objects like list, tuple, and dictionary. You can convert any dictionary object into the JSON object by using dump() and dumps() methods of the json module. This article shows the ways to convert any dictionary object to the JSON object in python.
-
- 543 reads
