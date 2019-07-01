Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 11th of May 2020 06:31:58 PM

It's a good time to be a user of Linux. I really feel as though I should amend that statement to say, "It's always been a good time to be a Linux user." Of course, that amendment happens to come from someone who's used Linux since the late 1990s and has spent the better part of that time wondering why more people don't use the open source platform.

But, over the years, the reason could not be more clear: Availability.

I know, I know. You're probably already rolling your eyes at me. After all, Linux is free and can be had anywhere, anytime, anyhow. Download an ISO, burn it to a USB drive, and install.

The truth, however, is much more complicated than that, because you must look at this from the average user's perspective. That particular cross section of PC users most often don't have the skills to burn an ISO to a flash drive. That particular barrier to entry is much larger than one might think. Without the ability to get the ISO ready for booting, Linux becomes an impossible option.