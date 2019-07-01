The Tuxedo Computers InfinityBook is a mobile solution ready for any user type
It's a good time to be a user of Linux. I really feel as though I should amend that statement to say, "It's always been a good time to be a Linux user." Of course, that amendment happens to come from someone who's used Linux since the late 1990s and has spent the better part of that time wondering why more people don't use the open source platform.
But, over the years, the reason could not be more clear: Availability.
I know, I know. You're probably already rolling your eyes at me. After all, Linux is free and can be had anywhere, anytime, anyhow. Download an ISO, burn it to a USB drive, and install.
The truth, however, is much more complicated than that, because you must look at this from the average user's perspective. That particular cross section of PC users most often don't have the skills to burn an ISO to a flash drive. That particular barrier to entry is much larger than one might think. Without the ability to get the ISO ready for booting, Linux becomes an impossible option.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 122 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
30 min 59 sec ago
7 hours 22 min ago
11 hours 15 min ago
16 hours 2 min ago
16 hours 28 min ago
18 hours 44 min ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago