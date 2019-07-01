Language Selection

The Tuxedo Computers InfinityBook is a mobile solution ready for any user type

Linux

It's a good time to be a user of Linux. I really feel as though I should amend that statement to say, "It's always been a good time to be a Linux user." Of course, that amendment happens to come from someone who's used Linux since the late 1990s and has spent the better part of that time wondering why more people don't use the open source platform.

But, over the years, the reason could not be more clear: Availability.

I know, I know. You're probably already rolling your eyes at me. After all, Linux is free and can be had anywhere, anytime, anyhow. Download an ISO, burn it to a USB drive, and install.

The truth, however, is much more complicated than that, because you must look at this from the average user's perspective. That particular cross section of PC users most often don't have the skills to burn an ISO to a flash drive. That particular barrier to entry is much larger than one might think. Without the ability to get the ISO ready for booting, Linux becomes an impossible option.

Stable Kernels: 5.6.12, 5.4.40, 4.19.122, 4.14.180, 4.9.223, and 4.4.223

  • Linux 5.6.12
    I'm announcing the release of the 5.6.12 kernel. All users of the 5.6 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.6.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.6.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

  • Linux 5.4.40
  • Linux 4.19.122
  • Linux 4.14.180
  • Linux 4.9.223
  • Linux 4.4.223

4MLinux 32.2 released.

This is a minor (point) release in the 4MLinux STABLE channel, which comes with the Linux kernel 5.4.35. The 4MLinux Server now includes Apache 2.4.43, MariaDB 10.4.12, and PHP 7.3.17 (see this post for more details). You can update your 4MLinux by executing the "zk update" command in your terminal (fully automatic process). Read more

