Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Security Leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Monday 11th of May 2020 08:54:16 PM Filed under
Security
  • Security updates for Monday

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (chromium and firefox), Debian (libntlm, squid, thunderbird, and wordpress), Fedora (chromium, community-mysql, crawl, roundcubemail, and xen), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable), openSUSE (chromium, firefox, LibVNCServer, openldap2, opera, ovmf, php7, python-PyYAML, rpmlint, rubygem-actionview-5_1, slirp4netns, sqliteodbc, squid, thunderbird, and webkit2gtk3), Oracle (firefox, git, gnutls, kernel, libvirt, squid, and targetcli), Red Hat (thunderbird), SUSE (firefox, squid, and thunderbird), and Ubuntu (mailman).

  • RadeonSI Driver Now Supports AMD Trusted Memory Zone

    With the AMDGPU kernel driver adding Trusted Memory Zone support for the Linux 5.8 kernel, Mesa 20.2-devel has now landed support for the RadeonSI driver to make use of this TMZ functionality.

    The AMD Trusted Memory Zone support allows for protecting pages from being read by the CPU and other non-GPU clients can protect against writes to those protected pages.

  • Weekly Security News Roundup: Dacls RAT Begins Targeting Mac Users

    Last week in security news, researchers observed a new version of the Lazarus Group’s Dacls remote-access Trojan (RAT) targeting Mac users via a trojanized two-factor authentication (2FA) app. That wasn’t the only new piece of malware that made headlines last week. Security analysts also unveiled their discovery of a new ransomware family, a new internet of things (IoT) botnet written in Golang and a new mobile banking Trojan.

  • Novel Cross-Platform APT Attacks Targeting Linux Windows and Android
»

More in Tux Machines

Gentoo: 200th Gentoo Council Meets and TheMightyBuzzard Adopts Gentoo

  • 200th Gentoo Council meeting

    Way back in 2005, the reorganization of Gentoo led to the formation of the Gentoo Council, a steering body elected annually by the Gentoo developers. Forward 15 years, and today we had our 200th meeting! (No earth shaking decisions were taken today though.) The logs and summaries of all meetings can be read online on the archive page.

  • Site Potpourri for Mother's Day [Updated]

    Servers, Part 1. Behind the scenes, TheMightyBuzzard spent the weekend setting up a new server, aluminum. We are gradually moving to a Gentoo Linux base for our servers. Rather than pre-compiled binaries that get downloaded and run locally, Gentoo provides source code for download that one compiles and builds locally. At the moment we have three Gentoo-based servers (lithium, magnesium, and aluminum), one server on CentOS (beryllium), and the rest are on Ubuntu. By moving to Gentoo Linux, we get a streamlined server with a smaller attack surface as only the things we need are built into the kernel. That lone CentOS server? It has been with us from the start and has been no end of a hassle. Several services "live" on it and these need to be migrated before we can retire it. The first stage of that process is underway as Deucalion has been working on bringing up IRC on aluminum. In turn, other services will be brought over. Then we can (finally!) retire beryllium for good! Next on the list are sodium and boron (aiming to have completed by June.) Along with that, there have been new (security and otherwise) releases of other services that site depends on. We intend to get those upgraded as we move to an entirely Gentoo platform. Please join me in wishing them well on the migrations and upgrades!

Proprietary Thunderbolt is a Security Hazard

Firefox 76 + 77 Beta Web Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux

Given last week's release of Firefox 76 and promoting 77 to beta, here are some fresh benchmarks of the recent Mozilla Firefox releases on Ubuntu Linux. Over the weekend I ran a fresh round of tests on Firefox 74, 75, 76, and 77 beta 3 off an Intel Core i9 9900KS box. Read more

Best NES Emulators For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS: Play Old NES Games

Best NES Emulators For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS: Play Old NES Games In Ubuntu Operating System Who doesn’t love games? It’s hard to find people who have never been through the games in Computer. In this articles, we are going to discuss on the NES emulators for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS so that you can play old NES games in Linux or in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. This article will give you the basic idea of how to play old games in Linux. If you know our preferences then we love to play Super Mario in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with NES emulator. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6