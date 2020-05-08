Security Leftovers
-
Security updates for Monday
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (chromium and firefox), Debian (libntlm, squid, thunderbird, and wordpress), Fedora (chromium, community-mysql, crawl, roundcubemail, and xen), Mageia (chromium-browser-stable), openSUSE (chromium, firefox, LibVNCServer, openldap2, opera, ovmf, php7, python-PyYAML, rpmlint, rubygem-actionview-5_1, slirp4netns, sqliteodbc, squid, thunderbird, and webkit2gtk3), Oracle (firefox, git, gnutls, kernel, libvirt, squid, and targetcli), Red Hat (thunderbird), SUSE (firefox, squid, and thunderbird), and Ubuntu (mailman).
-
RadeonSI Driver Now Supports AMD Trusted Memory Zone
With the AMDGPU kernel driver adding Trusted Memory Zone support for the Linux 5.8 kernel, Mesa 20.2-devel has now landed support for the RadeonSI driver to make use of this TMZ functionality.
The AMD Trusted Memory Zone support allows for protecting pages from being read by the CPU and other non-GPU clients can protect against writes to those protected pages.
-
Weekly Security News Roundup: Dacls RAT Begins Targeting Mac Users
Last week in security news, researchers observed a new version of the Lazarus Group’s Dacls remote-access Trojan (RAT) targeting Mac users via a trojanized two-factor authentication (2FA) app. That wasn’t the only new piece of malware that made headlines last week. Security analysts also unveiled their discovery of a new ransomware family, a new internet of things (IoT) botnet written in Golang and a new mobile banking Trojan.
-
Novel Cross-Platform APT Attacks Targeting Linux Windows and Android
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 667 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Gentoo: 200th Gentoo Council Meets and TheMightyBuzzard Adopts Gentoo
Proprietary Thunderbolt is a Security Hazard
Firefox 76 + 77 Beta Web Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
Given last week's release of Firefox 76 and promoting 77 to beta, here are some fresh benchmarks of the recent Mozilla Firefox releases on Ubuntu Linux. Over the weekend I ran a fresh round of tests on Firefox 74, 75, 76, and 77 beta 3 off an Intel Core i9 9900KS box.
Best NES Emulators For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS: Play Old NES Games
Best NES Emulators For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS: Play Old NES Games In Ubuntu Operating System Who doesn’t love games? It’s hard to find people who have never been through the games in Computer. In this articles, we are going to discuss on the NES emulators for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS so that you can play old NES games in Linux or in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. This article will give you the basic idea of how to play old games in Linux. If you know our preferences then we love to play Super Mario in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with NES emulator.
Recent comments
1 min 1 sec ago
5 min 58 sec ago
1 hour 13 sec ago
1 hour 55 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
3 hours 17 min ago
10 hours 8 min ago
14 hours 2 min ago
18 hours 48 min ago
19 hours 15 min ago