Add ‘Disconnect WiFi’ System Menu Option in Ubuntu 20.04
-
How To Install ELK Stack on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
-
How to Install Seafile with Nginx on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
-
curl ootw: -Y, –speed-limit
-
How to install and use Yarn Node.js Package Manager on CentOS 8
-
How to Install Node.js and npm on Ubuntu 20.04
-
How to set your $PATH variable in Linux [Ed: Posted belatedly by OpenSource.com]
-
How to use the history command in Linux [Ed: Posted belatedly by OpenSource.com]
-
An introduction to swap space on Linux systems [Ed: Posted belatedly by OpenSource.com]
-
Replacing the NVidia video drivers with Nouveau
-
7 open source alternatives to Skype [Ed: Posted belatedly by OpenSource.com]
-
5 open source alternatives to Google Docs [Ed: Posted belatedly by OpenSource.com]
-
Gentoo: 200th Gentoo Council Meets and TheMightyBuzzard Adopts Gentoo
Proprietary Thunderbolt is a Security Hazard
Firefox 76 + 77 Beta Web Browser Benchmarks On Ubuntu Linux
Given last week's release of Firefox 76 and promoting 77 to beta, here are some fresh benchmarks of the recent Mozilla Firefox releases on Ubuntu Linux. Over the weekend I ran a fresh round of tests on Firefox 74, 75, 76, and 77 beta 3 off an Intel Core i9 9900KS box.
Best NES Emulators For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS: Play Old NES Games
Best NES Emulators For Ubuntu 20.04 LTS: Play Old NES Games In Ubuntu Operating System Who doesn’t love games? It’s hard to find people who have never been through the games in Computer. In this articles, we are going to discuss on the NES emulators for Ubuntu 20.04 LTS so that you can play old NES games in Linux or in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. This article will give you the basic idea of how to play old games in Linux. If you know our preferences then we love to play Super Mario in Ubuntu 20.04 LTS with NES emulator.
