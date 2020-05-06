Fedora/IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
FESCo Approves Fedora 33 Switching To Systemd-Resolved
The Fedora Engineering and Steering Committee (FESCo) today approved the plans for Fedora 33 to enable systemd-resolved by default.
While systemd-resolved has been around for years and normally Fedora is quick to make use of new systemd features, only with Fedora 33 this autumn will they be making use of its network name resolution code.
Ben Williams: F32-20200511 updated Live isos released [Ed: There are new builds of Fedora 32 today]
The Fedora Respins SIG is pleased to announce the latest release of Updated F32-20200511-Live ISOs, carrying the 5.6.10-300 kernel.
Welcome to Fedora 32.
This set of updated isos will save considerable amounts of updates after install. ((for new installs.)(New installs of Workstation have about 774+MB of updates)).
A huge thank you goes out to irc nicks dowdle, linuxmodder, Southern-Gentleman for testing these iso.
Welcome GSoC 2020 Interns
Fedora has been participating in Google Summer Of Code for a long time and we have had good experience with this. Our process is to call for mentors on mailing lists and community blogs after we apply for the the program. But this doesn’t mean you have to wait for the call for mentors, you can anytime propose a project and we work with you to polish it and try to find the best place for it (be it outreacy or GSoC). We gather project ideas on Mentored Project issues.
Deploy IBM Cloud starter kits on Red Hat OpenShift
IBM Cloud recently introduced the IBM Starter Kit Collection for OpenShift. Install this open source collection to add the most popular IBM Cloud starter kits to your OpenShift Developer Catalog.
[...]
To create an app, just click one of the IBM Cloud starter kit tiles in your OpenShift Developer Catalog. Then follow the steps in the wizard to deploy your app.
IBM Drops The "Silliness" - POWERXX Is Indeed POWER10 With Updated Open-Source Patches
Over the past year IBM engineers have been plumbing "future" processor support into the GCC compiler and related GNU toolchain components. The patches often referred to the work either as "future" or "powerxx" while today is christened as what was pretty much obvious all along: it's POWER10.
POWER10 has been known from disclosures as the next-generation IBM/OpenPOWER ISA with expected availability in 2021. POWER10 has been rumored to be manufactured on a 7nm process and offer big improvements over existing POWER9 processors.
Open mainframe important part of new cloud world, says Broadcom exec [Ed: Paid-for (by IBM) openwashing of IBM]
As computing technology gains in speed and network agility, “old and well-known” mainframes need to keep up. And that’s what is happening now in a world of cloud, mobile, and open-source technology, according to Greg Lotko (pictured), senior vice president and general manager of the Mainframe Division at Broadcom Inc., which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions.
Open Hybrid Cloud Builds Today, Plans for Future
Like dozens of other popular tech events, Red Hat Summit 2020 didn’t feature any in-person executive speakers or vendors.
Instead, the open-sourced enterprise IT software giant’s annual conference was held virtually due to COVID-19 using the very infrastructure and solutions the company brings to its enterprise customers.
In a virtual keynote, newly minted Red Hat CEO Paul Cormier spoke about the open hybrid cloud, its history and its future, breaking down each word and illustrating how organizations can benefit from a transition to the open hybrid cloud model.
Sysadmin book review: The Cuckoo's Egg
Cliff Stoll, author of The Cuckoo's Egg: Tracking a Spy Through the Maze of Computer Espionage, was an astronomer dedicated to the design of telescopic optics at the University of Berkeley. His computer knowledge earned him a position as an assistant systems administrator at the computer center of the Lawrence Berkeley Laboratory when he could no longer continue his work in astronomy in 1986.
After auditing the use of the lab computers, which were leased to the students, he found a difference of 75 cents. He began the challenge of finding the user who had not paid for his time of use. This challenge led him on a journey to come face to face with the intruder, whose objective was not to compromise the university system, but instead to compromise the most important government agencies in the country.
This is a classic story of spies during the Cold War, which actually did happen. It's a walk through the past that helps us to understand many of today's system security concerns.
The importance of event-driven architecture in the digital world
High throughput, resiliency, scalability and speed — the new generation of digital leaders have mastered these capabilities in order to be more competitive, and many of them have accomplished this by leveraging microservices and event-driven architecture (EDA).
EDA is an approach to develop applications in order to maximize the benefits of microservices. Simply put, EDA is a software development method for building applications that asynchronously communicate or integrate with other applications and systems via events.
Top 10 must-know Kubernetes design patterns
Here are the must-know top 10 design patterns for beginners synthesized from the Kubernetes Patterns book. Getting familiar with these patterns will help you understand foundational Kubernetes concepts, which in turn will help you in discussions and when designing Kubernetes-based applications.
Free Software on the Web: Mozilla, Drupal, TYPO3 and More
Programming Leftovers
GNU/Linux: NFV, Open vSwitch, Compiling One's Own and China's Route to GNU/Linux
Public procurement and open source: levelling the playing field
RTE (Réseau Transport d’Electricité), the electricity transmission system operator of France, has progressively increased its use of open source software since 2018 and has been including open source software in its procurement since 2019. Recently, RTE published a memo providing guidelines on including open source software in public procurement procedures.
