Free Software on the Web: Mozilla, Drupal, TYPO3 and More SpiderMonkey Newsletter 4 (Firefox 76-77) SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in Mozilla Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the JavaScript and WebAssembly work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 76 and 77 Nightly cycles.

William Lachance: A principled reorganization of docs.telemetry.mozilla.org I’ve been thinking a bunch over the past few months about the Mozilla data organization’s documentation story. We have a first class data platform here at Mozilla, but using it to answer questions, especially for newer employees, can be quite intimidating. As we continue our collective journey to becoming a modern data-driven organization, part of the formula for unlocking this promise is making the tools and platforms we create accessible to a broad internal audience. My data peers are a friendly group of people and we have historically been good at answering questions on forums like the #fx-metrics slack channel: we’ll keep doing this. That said, our time is limited: we need a common resource for helping bring people up to speed on how to use the data platform to answer common questions. Our documentation site, docs.telemetry.mozilla.org, was meant to be this resource: however in the last couple of years an understanding of its purpose has been (at least partially) lost and it has become somewhat overgrown with content that isn’t very relevant to those it’s intended to help.

Contegix Welcomes Jon Pugh as Director of Product, Open Source for BlackMesh Drupal Offerings Contegix is committed to supporting the Drupal and Open Source DevOps communities, and is demonstrating that commitment by investing in the OpenDevShop platform. Contegix will continue to offer its BlackMesh Drupal support services to organizations with highly complex and secure deployments. “One of the many reasons I joined Contegix was their clear intent to support the Open Source DevOps community,” said Pugh. “That commitment is crucial for the DevShop ecosystem to thrive. Open Source is a requirement if you want to host on your own servers or use it locally.”

TYPO3 Updates, Magnolia Partners With BigCommerce, More Open Source News The TYPO3 community announced the availability of TYPO3 v10.4, also known as TYPO3 v10 LTS. The community believes this version is the most stable to date, featuring modern PHP libraries and many new enterprise features. Here’s an overview of some of the updates for key stakeholders.

In pursuit of open science, open access is not enough The struggle for control over information and knowledge looms large. When Berners-Lee created the World Wide Web, his intention was to enable researchers to share their work. Not only have our research communication tools and practices thus far fallen short of the decentralization that the Web made possible, but the evolution of the Web itself also reminds us that making vast amounts of linked data readily accessible to third parties can trigger a number of unintended consequences. The dominance of a limited number of social networks, shopping services, and search engines shows us how [Internet] platforms based on data and analytics can tend toward monopoly. In the research information space, contracts are being negotiated establishing de facto terms and conditions for how data analytics services are being provided. Learned societies are being wooed. Research assessment metrics are being proposed. Building blocks for establishing discipline portals are being assembled. The time for the academic community to act in coordination is now.

Minimalist HTML This article is about HTML5. Note: Some of these *might* break spec, but are so commonplace that they might as well be in here. For example, <title> is required by the HTML spec, but 99% of all browsers will make up something for you if it isn't supplied. Note: I wouldn't use this advicefEnergy on production websites. But for quick development, here are some tips that help me.

The Library of Congress is launching an open-source archive of hip-hop samples dating back more than a century Citizen DJ is the brainchild of Brian Foo, a 2020 Innovator-in-Residence Program at the U.S. Library of Congress. The goal of the project is simple: to provide free audio and video samples to encourage creativity through remixing.

Programming Leftovers Four P2P distribution tools for Git repositories compared Git is a version control system that is decentralized by design. Anyone can run git daemon in a repository to start a Git server. You can also host your repository using a regular web server and HTTP infrastructure. More commonly, though, repositories are distributed through centralized hub services like BitBucket, GitHub, and GitLab. It’s quick, easy, and free to “throw your code up on GitHub” and call it a day. However, there is also a growing number of peer-to-peer (P2P) distributed options to consider as well. What if you could distribute your Git repository using the BitTorrent P2P protocol without the need for a central server? Without having to depend on a commercial business’ hosting-generosity and infrastructure. That’s the idea behind GitTorrent, an experimental Git helper and overlay protocol for transferring Git repositories over the popular P2P protocol. GitTorrent does away with the idea of a central code distribution server. Instead, it relies on the people who’re using and participating in the project to contribute bandwidth and handle its distribution. Similar concepts have popped up around other peer-to-peer protocols including Dat Protocol and IPFS. Each implementation has made different implementation choices and ended up with systems that appear similar at first glance but have fundamentally different trade-offs and priorities. In this article, I’ll explore these differences in-depth and do a comprehensive comparison.

Enforcing locking with C++ nonmovable types It is a common mistake that when code is changed, someone, somewhere forgots to add a lock guard. The problem is even bigger if the variable is a full object or a handle that you would like to "pass out" to the caller so they can use it outside the body of the struct. This caller also needs to release the lock when it's done. This brings up an interesting question: can we implement a scheme which only permits safe accesses to the variables in a way that the users can not circumvent [0] and which has zero performance penalty compared to writing optimal lock/unlock function calls by hand and which uses only standard C++?

Why developers are becoming the AI implementation powerhouse I always thought application developers and software engineers would be great in implementing data science and AI. They can code, they know how to think logically, and they are driven to solve difficult problems. We also see skilled developers working in the marketplace, while data scientists and machine learning engineers are in short supply comparatively speaking. With automated AI lifecycle management tools and the proliferation of cloud AI environments, today’s developers are given an easier onramp to get data science into their skillset arsenal. Upkar Lidder has transitioned from a full stack developer to a developer advocate who is focused on data science and AI. We had a conversation on how a developer can benefit from learning about data science and expanding the scope of his or her role.

Improve Git Diffs for Structured Data Git has functionality to use alternate programs to produce diffs. Typically this is used to make diffs of non-text, like word documents. There are three things you need to configure for these attributes: The attribute on the file

The handler for the attribute

The program to do the diffing The attribute should go in either .gitattributes or .git/info/attributes in your checkout, or whatever core.attributesFile is configured to point at. Here’s what mine looks like: thedata.js diff=thedata Very simple. Could easily be based on extension (so the prefix would be *.js) but that would cause more problems in my case.

Deploy, track, and roll back RDS database code changes using open source tools Liquibase and Jenkins Customers across industries and verticals deal with relational database code deployment. In most cases, developers rely on database administrators (DBAs) to perform the database code deployment. This works well when the number of databases and the amount of database code changes are low. As organizations scale, however, they deal with different database engines—including Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, and MySQL—and hundreds or even thousands of databases. This creates a huge load on the DBAs to deploy, track, and perhaps roll back the database changes as and when developers need them to. Moreover, waiting for DBAs to make changes for the developers in an agile environment creates a bottleneck.

T^4: Adding Some Color to the Shell The first proper video (following last week’s announcement) is up for new T^4 series of video lightning talks with tips, tricks, tools, and toys. Today we just to a little enhancement for the shell enabled color output (if not already on by default).

ttdo 0.0.5: Reflect tinytest update A maintenance release of our (still small) ttdo package just arrived on CRAN. As introduced last fall, the ttdo package extends the most excellent (and very minimal / zero depends) unit testing package tinytest by Mark van der Loo with the very clever and well-done diffobj package by Brodie Gaslam to give us test results with visual diffs: tinytest has an extension mechanism we use, and as tinytest was just upgraded to version 1.2.0 changing, among other nice extensions, one interface by allowing for a new error class argument, we had to rebuild as well in order to document the new argument. The release was actually prepared three days ago when tinytest itself was updated, but we waited for the binaries at CRAN to be updated and rebuilt to take advantage of the fully automated submission and test process at CRAN.