Free Software on the Web: Mozilla, Drupal, TYPO3 and More
-
SpiderMonkey is the JavaScript engine used in Mozilla Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the JavaScript and WebAssembly work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 76 and 77 Nightly cycles.
-
I’ve been thinking a bunch over the past few months about the Mozilla data organization’s documentation story. We have a first class data platform here at Mozilla, but using it to answer questions, especially for newer employees, can be quite intimidating. As we continue our collective journey to becoming a modern data-driven organization, part of the formula for unlocking this promise is making the tools and platforms we create accessible to a broad internal audience.
My data peers are a friendly group of people and we have historically been good at answering questions on forums like the #fx-metrics slack channel: we’ll keep doing this. That said, our time is limited: we need a common resource for helping bring people up to speed on how to use the data platform to answer common questions.
Our documentation site, docs.telemetry.mozilla.org, was meant to be this resource: however in the last couple of years an understanding of its purpose has been (at least partially) lost and it has become somewhat overgrown with content that isn’t very relevant to those it’s intended to help.
-
Contegix is committed to supporting the Drupal and Open Source DevOps communities, and is demonstrating that commitment by investing in the OpenDevShop platform. Contegix will continue to offer its BlackMesh Drupal support services to organizations with highly complex and secure deployments.
“One of the many reasons I joined Contegix was their clear intent to support the Open Source DevOps community,” said Pugh. “That commitment is crucial for the DevShop ecosystem to thrive. Open Source is a requirement if you want to host on your own servers or use it locally.”
-
The TYPO3 community announced the availability of TYPO3 v10.4, also known as TYPO3 v10 LTS. The community believes this version is the most stable to date, featuring modern PHP libraries and many new enterprise features. Here’s an overview of some of the updates for key stakeholders.
-
The struggle for control over information and knowledge looms large. When Berners-Lee created the World Wide Web, his intention was to enable researchers to share their work. Not only have our research communication tools and practices thus far fallen short of the decentralization that the Web made possible, but the evolution of the Web itself also reminds us that making vast amounts of linked data readily accessible to third parties can trigger a number of unintended consequences. The dominance of a limited number of social networks, shopping services, and search engines shows us how [Internet] platforms based on data and analytics can tend toward monopoly. In the research information space, contracts are being negotiated establishing de facto terms and conditions for how data analytics services are being provided. Learned societies are being wooed. Research assessment metrics are being proposed. Building blocks for establishing discipline portals are being assembled. The time for the academic community to act in coordination is now.
-
This article is about HTML5.
Note: Some of these *might* break spec, but are so commonplace that they might as well be in here. For example, <title> is required by the HTML spec, but 99% of all browsers will make up something for you if it isn't supplied.
Note: I wouldn't use this advicefEnergy on production websites. But for quick development, here are some tips that help me.
-
Citizen DJ is the brainchild of Brian Foo, a 2020 Innovator-in-Residence Program at the U.S. Library of Congress. The goal of the project is simple: to provide free audio and video samples to encourage creativity through remixing.
Programming Leftovers
-
Git is a version control system that is decentralized by design. Anyone can run git daemon in a repository to start a Git server. You can also host your repository using a regular web server and HTTP infrastructure. More commonly, though, repositories are distributed through centralized hub services like BitBucket, GitHub, and GitLab. It’s quick, easy, and free to “throw your code up on GitHub” and call it a day. However, there is also a growing number of peer-to-peer (P2P) distributed options to consider as well.
What if you could distribute your Git repository using the BitTorrent P2P protocol without the need for a central server? Without having to depend on a commercial business’ hosting-generosity and infrastructure. That’s the idea behind GitTorrent, an experimental Git helper and overlay protocol for transferring Git repositories over the popular P2P protocol.
GitTorrent does away with the idea of a central code distribution server. Instead, it relies on the people who’re using and participating in the project to contribute bandwidth and handle its distribution.
Similar concepts have popped up around other peer-to-peer protocols including Dat Protocol and IPFS. Each implementation has made different implementation choices and ended up with systems that appear similar at first glance but have fundamentally different trade-offs and priorities. In this article, I’ll explore these differences in-depth and do a comprehensive comparison.
-
It is a common mistake that when code is changed, someone, somewhere forgots to add a lock guard. The problem is even bigger if the variable is a full object or a handle that you would like to "pass out" to the caller so they can use it outside the body of the struct. This caller also needs to release the lock when it's done.
This brings up an interesting question: can we implement a scheme which only permits safe accesses to the variables in a way that the users can not circumvent [0] and which has zero performance penalty compared to writing optimal lock/unlock function calls by hand and which uses only standard C++?
-
I always thought application developers and software engineers would be great in implementing data science and AI. They can code, they know how to think logically, and they are driven to solve difficult problems. We also see skilled developers working in the marketplace, while data scientists and machine learning engineers are in short supply comparatively speaking. With automated AI lifecycle management tools and the proliferation of cloud AI environments, today’s developers are given an easier onramp to get data science into their skillset arsenal.
Upkar Lidder has transitioned from a full stack developer to a developer advocate who is focused on data science and AI. We had a conversation on how a developer can benefit from learning about data science and expanding the scope of his or her role.
-
Git has functionality to use alternate programs to produce diffs. Typically this is used to make diffs of non-text, like word documents. There are three things you need to configure for these attributes:
The attribute on the file
The handler for the attribute
The program to do the diffing
The attribute should go in either .gitattributes or .git/info/attributes in your checkout, or whatever core.attributesFile is configured to point at. Here’s what mine looks like:
thedata.js diff=thedata
Very simple. Could easily be based on extension (so the prefix would be *.js) but that would cause more problems in my case.
-
Customers across industries and verticals deal with relational database code deployment. In most cases, developers rely on database administrators (DBAs) to perform the database code deployment. This works well when the number of databases and the amount of database code changes are low. As organizations scale, however, they deal with different database engines—including Oracle, SQL Server, PostgreSQL, and MySQL—and hundreds or even thousands of databases. This creates a huge load on the DBAs to deploy, track, and perhaps roll back the database changes as and when developers need them to. Moreover, waiting for DBAs to make changes for the developers in an agile environment creates a bottleneck.
-
The first proper video (following last week’s announcement) is up for new T^4 series of video lightning talks with tips, tricks, tools, and toys. Today we just to a little enhancement for the shell enabled color output (if not already on by default).
-
A maintenance release of our (still small) ttdo package just arrived on CRAN. As introduced last fall, the ttdo package extends the most excellent (and very minimal / zero depends) unit testing package tinytest by Mark van der Loo with the very clever and well-done diffobj package by Brodie Gaslam to give us test results with visual diffs:
tinytest has an extension mechanism we use, and as tinytest was just upgraded to version 1.2.0 changing, among other nice extensions, one interface by allowing for a new error class argument, we had to rebuild as well in order to document the new argument.
The release was actually prepared three days ago when tinytest itself was updated, but we waited for the binaries at CRAN to be updated and rebuilt to take advantage of the fully automated submission and test process at CRAN.
GNU/Linux: NFV, Open vSwitch, Compiling One's Own and China's Route to GNU/Linux
-
Open vSwitch is a virtual switch released over 10 years ago and has since been widely implemented into numerous virtual management systems, including OpenStack, OpenNebula and oVirt. However, unless admins have hands-on experience with the technology, they might not be familiar with what it is or how it works.
Open vSwitch offers a strong service for controlling network connections between VMs running in highly dynamic, multiserver environments such as the cloud. With Open vSwitch, admins get a network control system that can respond and adapt to their systems as they change.
The Open vSwitch kernel module was built into the Linux kernel since version 3.3. Given its widespread use, it is worth obtaining a basic understanding of Open vSwitch, especially for those working with virtualization and cloud technologies.
-
There is a Linux distribution called Gentoo, named after a type of penguin (of course it’s named after a penguin), where installing an app doesn’t mean that you download a working app. Instead, when you say “install this app”, it downloads the source code for that app and then compiles it on your computer. This apparently gives you the freedom to make changes to exactly how that app is built, even as it requires you to have a full set of build tools and compilers and linkers just to get a calculator. I think it’s clear that the world at large has decided that this is not the way to do things, as evidenced by how almost no other OSes take this approach — you download a compiled binary of an app and run it, no compiling involved — but it’s nice that it exists, so that the few people who really want to take this approach can choose to do so.
This sort of thing gets a lot of sneering from people who think that all Linux OSes are like that, that people who run Linux think that it’s about compiling your own kernels and using the Terminal all the time. Why would you want to do that sort of thing, you neckbeard, is the underlying message, and I largely agree with it; to me (and most people) it seems complicated and harder work for the end user, and mostly a waste of time — the small amount of power I get from being able to tweak how a thing is built is vastly outweighed by the annoyance of having to build it if I want it. Now, a Gentoo user doesn’t actually have to know anything about compilation and build tools, of course; it’s all handled quietly and seamlessly by the install command, and the compilers and linkers and build tools are run for you without you needing to understand. But it’s still a bunch of things that my computer has to do that I’m just not interested in it doing, and I imagine you feel the same.
-
The latest data from NetMarketShare shows that from March 2020 to April 2020, Linux’s desktop market share increased by 1.5%, and Windows’ share decreased by 2%.
For a long time, Linux has been regarded as the best substitute for the Windows system. However, although the data shows that Linux’s market share and installation rate are increasing significantly, as far as the Chinese market is concerned, it still takes some time to build a Linux distribution that can replace the Windows system.
Public procurement and open source: levelling the playing field
RTE (Réseau Transport d’Electricité), the electricity transmission system operator of France, has progressively increased its use of open source software since 2018 and has been including open source software in its procurement since 2019. Recently, RTE published a memo providing guidelines on including open source software in public procurement procedures.
