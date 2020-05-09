Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 12th of May 2020 05:02:15 AM

I’ve said it before and I’m saying it again: the world of Linux phones is evolving so fast that it’s probably just a matter of years until it finally becomes an alternative to Android and iOS.

And while that’s hard to imagine right now, Linux on mobile phones is gaining more and more traction, with fresh projects enabling new capabilities that aren’t otherwise possible on the other mobile platforms.

More recently, the PinePhone has received a new bootloader that allows multiple Linux operating systems to boot on the device. In other words, the so-called Pineloader is a multi bootloader that essentially allows users to choose what operating system they want to run when starting the PinePhone.