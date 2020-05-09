today's howtos

Debian Edu interview: Yvan Masson

It is free software! Built on Debian, I am sure that users are not spied upon, and that it can run on low end hardware. This last point is very important, because we really need to improve "green IT". I do not know enough about Skolelinux / Debian Edu to tell how it is better than another free software solution, but what I like is the "all in one" solution: everything has been thought of and prepared to ease installation and usage. I like Free Software because I hate using something that I can not understand. I do not say that I can understand everything nor that I want to understand everything, but knowing that someone / some company intentionally prevents me from understanding how things work is really unacceptable to me. Secondly, and more importantly, free software is a requirement to prevent abuses regarding human rights and environmental care. Humanity can not rely on tools that are in the hands of small group of people.

Wraith Master 1.0 Released For Controlling AMD RGB Fans On Linux

Wraith Master 1.0 has been released as the "feature complete" version of this Linux GUI application for providing RGB lighting controls for the AMD Wraith Prism heatsink under Linux. [...] More details on Wraith Prism 1.0 via the release announcement. The code for this AMD independent RGB lighting solution is available via GitLab. Original post about this 1.0 release: Wraith Master Hits Version 1.0