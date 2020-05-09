Language Selection

HowTos
I’ve said it before and I’m saying it again: the world of Linux phones is evolving so fast that it’s probably just a matter of years until it finally becomes an alternative to Android and iOS. And while that’s hard to imagine right now, Linux on mobile phones is gaining more and more traction, with fresh projects enabling new capabilities that aren’t otherwise possible on the other mobile platforms. More recently, the PinePhone has received a new bootloader that allows multiple Linux operating systems to boot on the device. In other words, the so-called Pineloader is a multi bootloader that essentially allows users to choose what operating system they want to run when starting the PinePhone. Read more

Ubuntu MATE 20.04 LTS Review: Better Than Ever

Ubuntu MATE 20.04 is an impressive update on its predecessor. One of the most popular Ubuntu variants just got better in the latest LTS release. Read more

Graphics: 'Obsolete' Code, Mesa and GPUOpen

  • AGP Graphics Card Support Proposed For Removal From Linux Radeon/NVIDIA Drivers

    Longtime AMD open-source driver developer Christian König is proposing the removal of AGP graphics card support from their Radeon kernel driver as well as the open-source NVIDIA "Nouveau" kernel driver and in turn removing the AGP related code from the TTM memory management code. "Well let's face it AGP is a total headache to maintain and dead for at least 10+ years," began Christian's proposal sent out today.

  • Zink GL-Over-Vulkan Now Supports Conditional Rendering - Stepping Towards OpenGL 3.0

    The Zink Gallium3D driver project that is layering OpenGL over Vulkan is one step closer to exposing OpenGL 3.0 capabilities. The Zink project has just been at OpenGL 2.1 era functionality for this generic OpenGL-over-Vulkan layer. But now conditional rendering support was merged. NV_conditional_render is one of the requirements for OpenGL 3.0 and that is now scratched off the list with this merge request pulled in today for Mesa 20.2.

  • Build Great Things with the New GPUOpen

    AMD’s commitment to openness is the foundation upon which the GPUOpen initiative was built. We stand behind the belief that the freedom of open standards and being open about our hardware drives innovation forward faster and further than any proprietary technology can. Since 2016, GPUOpen has been a vehicle for this vision, sharing our game development and content creation software tools and technologies, with a focus on solving developer problems.

  • AMD Relaunches GPUOpen For Open-Source Game Development Resources

    AMD is marking the relaunch with "releasing new GPUOpen tools and technologies every day this week." Announced for Monday is an expansion of FidelityFX as their open-source toolkit for high quality post-process game effects. There is now support for screen space reflections, ambient occlusion, HDR mapper, and a downsampler as part of FidelityFX.

