Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Razmi’s Challenges, DRAG Coming to GNU/Linux, Stellaris turns 4

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Tuesday 12th of May 2020 11:02:34 AM Filed under
Gaming
  • Indivisible’s First Paid DLC: Is It Worth Your Money?

    Less than a month after the free New Game+/Couch Co-op update for Indivisible comes a paid DLC: Razmi’s Challenges. I rarely buy DLC, unless I’m buying the game-of-the-year edition, but being the Indivisible fanboy that I am, I wanted to get some further gameplay out of it. I’ll be going over a quick rundown of what the DLC is about, and let you determine whether it’s worth your time (and definitely, your wallet) by sharing my thoughts on it.

    Razmi — one of the characters that Ajna encounters early on in her journey — has set up a tent in Ajna’s inner realm (i.e. inside her head). This tent evidently allows Razmi to create challenges for Ajna to complete — a total of forty, using a mixture of platforming and battle elements. A clock will be ticking, and the faster the challenge is cleared, the better ranking you’ll get. And that’s pretty much all there is to it.

  • Off-Road Racing Simulator DRAG Coming to Linux

    Something that I found quite interesting is DRAG. According to the description on Steam, the off-road racing title “introduces next generation 4CPT vehicle physics (4-way contact point traction technology) and a damage model that allows for competitive multiplayer wheel-to-wheel racing in a rallycross fashion.” The Early Access trailer description mentions that there will be both Windows and Linux support, which is also confirmed by the store page listing the system requirements for Linux.

    [...]

    The system requirements are pretty modest. The Steam store page recommends 8 GB of RAM, a Ryzen 5 or a Core i5, and an RX 580/GTX 760. They’re the same with the Windows version. Support for racing wheels will be added throughout the Early Access period; keyboards and gamepads will need to be used in the meantime. I’d really like to know what made these guys decide to support Linux, how similar or how different the codebase is between them, and what graphics API they’re using.

  • Stellaris turns 4 with the big 2.7 'Wells' update - free to play for a few days and a big milestone hit

    Today Paradox Interactive and Paradox Development Studio have released the huge 2.7 'Wells' update for Stellaris, as it recently turned 4. Not only are the having a bit of an anniversary blow-out with it being 75% off, they're also allowing you to play it for free from now until May 17.

    "We have always put the community first when developing and supporting content for Stellaris," said Daniel Moregård, Game Director for Stellaris. "It is so rewarding to see this strategy help us earn the continued interest of a large and growing player base after all these years. Being able to reach a new all-time high right now makes the anniversary festivities feel even more momentous."

»

More in Tux Machines

A Surprising New Remix Of Ubuntu 20.04 Brings Unity Back To Life

Nearly 10 years ago, Canonical introduced Unity to the world. When Ubuntu 18.04 LTS released in early 2018, the company abandoned Unity in favor of the GNOME 3 desktop. Some people in the Linux community viewed this as a huge mistake. If you’re yearning for the good ole’ Unity and Compiz days, I bring awesome tidings: someone’s shining a new spotlight on them, and the stage underneath is a brand new Linux distribution called Ubuntu Unity Remix 20.04. Read more

Lnav Log Files Navigator Helps You Analyze Log Files in a Mac OS or Linux Terminal

If you have a problem with your computer, you may have to go through log files, or as a software engineer, you may be looking for clues about a bug in a debug or error log. It can be done in any text editor, but there may be a better way thanks to lnav Log Files Navigator that allows checking those files more easily and efficiently in a Mac OS or Linux terminal. lnav is open-source software released under a BSD-2 clause in Github. It’s not new at all as some commits were made in January 2010, but it’s new to me, and hopefully to some of you as well. Read more

5 humans review 5 open source video chat tools

Stuck indoors like most of the rest of the world, a group of Opensource.com editors and correspondents—Seth Kenlon, Matt Broberg, Alan Formy-Duval, Jessica Cherry, and Chris Hermansen—decided to use their far-flung locations and variable-quality internet connections to try out several open source video-conferencing solutions. Regardless of which solution you choose, we're clearly past the tipping point of open source communication. There are several great options, so try one on your next call, and get off those proprietary and centralized (and probably insecure) chat applications! Next time someone invites you to a call, make a counter offer with an easy-to-remember Jitsi or p2p.chat URL or just your phone number for a Signal chat. Read more

20 Best Operating Systems You Can Run on Raspberry Pi in 2020

We haven’t covered any major thing on the Raspberry Pi since our article on the 8 New Raspbian Features to Start Using on Your Raspberry Pi close to a year ago. No one needs to state how successful the Raspberry Pi has been since its inception till date, thus, the factor behind this article. Today, we bring you a list of the best Linux distributions you can run on the Raspberry Pi perfectly. But before we delve into that list, let me brief you on NOOBS Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6