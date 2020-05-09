If your organization has adopted a DevOps culture, you're probably practicing some form of Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) to manage and provision servers, storage, applications, and networking. IaC uses human-readable, and machine-consumable, definitions and automation tools such as Ansible. It's also likely that Git is an essential part of your DevOps toolchain, not only for the development of applications and services but also for managing your infrastructure definitions.

With the release of Red Hat Ansible Tower v3.6, part of the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform, we introduced Automation Webhooks to natively enable easier and more intuitive Git-centric workflows. Such workflows might be found with GitOps-oriented environments.

GitOps is a prescriptive style of Infrastructure as Code based on the experience and wisdom of what works in deploying and managing large, sophisticated, distributed, and cloud-native systems. While you can implement Git-centric workflows, where you treat infrastructure like it is code, that doesn't mean it's GitOps.

In the first half of this post, we'll explore how you can make use of Automation Webhooks. In the second half, we'll cover how to apply these features to creating GitOps pipelines using the unique benefits Ansible provides.

First, let's look at IaC for some context as to how this feature benefits your organization.